Banks in Northern Ireland are Closing Accounts of Conversion Therapy Operations

Barclays Bank has told two conversion therapy mills that they are unwelcome as customers. The affected organizations are Core Issues Trust and the International Federation for Therapeutic and Counselling Choice. Both groups claim that they are not providing conversion therapy. Both groups do exist on conversion therapy.
Predictably, according to conservative Christian media, Barclays has caved to homosexual activists. I would like to believe that Barclays Bank has a sense of decency and chooses not to enable homophobia and transphobia. Both organizations will likely find another bank but the important message has been sent.
According to LifeSiteNews:
CIT’s and IFTCC’s great offense to the worlds of banking and social media? CIT supports men and women with homosexual issues “who voluntarily seek change in sexual preference and expression,” offering “one-to-one support for individuals voluntarily seeking to leave homosexual behaviours and feelings.”Sexual preference means things like top or bottom; missionary or doggie. Homosexuality is not an “issue.” Religious fanatics have an “issue” with LGBTQ people in defiance of science and common sense.
The fact that people are voluntary participants is irrelevant. Some might be adolescents who are not really volunteers. Others are motivated by needless shame heaped upon them by sanctimonious religious leaders.
The existence of conversion therapy presupposes that sexual orientation and gender identity are choices and that people can choose to alter both. Aside from mountains of scientific evidence to the contrary (the Himalayas come to mind), there is no evidence that conversion therapy is effective and safe.
