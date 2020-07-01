Hate Group's Upisdownism Casts Hate as Love

Family Research Council knows a thing or two about actually recruiting young people.
If it is an “authentic expression” then, at the outset, three things come to mind:
- Drop the “identifying” BS. That construct is conservative Christian-speak to deny the existence of LGBTQ people. We are neither confused nor broken. We don't need to be fixed. The purpose for “identify as” is to preempt the notion that her deity is responsible for the creation of LGBTQ people.
- Actually speak with some LGBTQ people; something that Caum does not seem to have ever done. If she has then she hasn't been listening.
- Don't enable to antisocial behavior of an anti-LGBTQ hate group.
Tabula rasa. Ms. Caum is now surrounded by hateful fanatics and she has been a good student of people like Tony Perkins, Peter Sprigg and a coterie of social misfits.
Caum attempts to answer her rhetorical question:
[Young people have watched] media coverage of a number of spiritual leaders march with hateful signs or yell hateful things at those who identify as LGBT. Those few spiritual leaders who take such action twist Scripture to their own liking. Thinking they are advocating for morality, these spiritual leaders are actually failing to act with love toward those who identify as LGBT. This failure can lead to the hearts of many LGBT supporters to degrade into resentment, creating a separation between themselves and the church.Caum's observation is correct. What she doesn't appreciate is the fact that one of those so-called “spiritual leaders” is the head of the organization she is interning at. That would be Tony Perkins of Family Research Council.
Tony Perkins insists that gay men are likely to be pedophiles. Perkins has said that gay rights advocates intend to round up Christians in “boxcars.” Perkins has also said this:
Those who understand the homosexual community — the activists — they’re very aggressive, they’re – everything they accuse us of they are in triplicate. They’re intolerant, they’re hateful, vile, they’re spiteful. .... To me, that is the height of hatred, to be silent when we know there are individuals that are engaged in activity, behavior, and an agenda that will destroy them and our nation.He has claimed that gay people “recruit” children:
The videos are titled ‘It Gets Better.’ They are aimed at persuading kids that although they’ll face struggles and perhaps bullying for ‘coming out’ as homosexual (or transgendered or some other perversion), life will get better. … It’s disgusting. And it’s part of a concerted effort to persuade kids that homosexuality is okay and actually to recruit them into that lifestyle.And this:
I know they’ll mock at that idea, but look, if you are a male — genetically you are a male, biologically you’re a male — and you say, ‘Well, I’m not a male. I’m a female.’ I mean, what’s to keep you from saying that you’re an animal?How does a young person choose to intern at an organization that does nothing but smear others? She could intern at, say, Habitat for Humanity and actually do some good instead of being an apologist for hate. FRC's extreme hate extends to Muslims, Jews, LGBTQ people and anyone else that FRC doesn't approve of
The folks are Family Research Council are entitled to their opinions and beliefs. Viewpoints are not offensive. It is behavior that sets these people apart from society as a whole.
Does Ms. Caum not know any of this? Does she believe that these are all lies? If she knows then she doesn't care. If she doesn't know then she confirms my concern for her intellectual curiosity. Either way she is an enabler of bigotry.
Caum criticizes progressive Christian preachers:
The blanket statement of “love everyone” neglects the justice and truth that Jesus taught. It instead teaches the young member that their only role is to “love” their friends who identify as LGBT. The young member then concludes that they can love without the guidance of the church, and their place in the pew eventually sits empty.The above amounts to “I love but.” We neither seek nor require Ms. Caum's approval. Expressions of disapproval are expressions of bigotry. What part of that does she not get? Apparently all:
To Christians who are tempted to sacrifice morality on the altar of supporting the LGBT movement, take a moment and reevaluate what love actually is. Though our culture has tried to combine the two, love and lust are radically different. One is selfless and live-giving while the other is selfish and destructive. Truly loving someone means instructing them in the way of truth. … Love is not changing your social media profile picture to a rainbow flag, or marching during “Pride Month.”So, to sum it up:
- LGBTQ people are lustful.
- LGBTQ people are immoral.
- LGBTQ people are defined by their sexuality.
- Demonstrations of acceptance of LGBTQ people are immoral.
- Reality is defined as a set of principles that are incontrovertibly true without consideration of evidence.
- Hate is love.
My hypothesis is that this is a display of narcissism, … and arrogance. Laura Lee Caum is probably lost to fanaticism. I would love to be proven wrong.
