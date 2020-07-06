Mr. Perkins: What is a "Jewish practitioner?"

After weeks of unequal treatment, the George Floyd protests seemed to be the final straw. At the request of two priests and three Jewish practitioners, Thomas More Society took [New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to court, where the disparity was embarrassingly obvious.The correct word, of course, is “rabbi.” The word practitioner is generally reserved for a medical professional. Why choose “practitioner” which is a secular designation?
In the past, Perkins has condemned “liberal Jewish folk” for their support of same-sex marriage and claimed that they are a threat to Israel.
Perkins has also said that Democratic senators are “mostly aligned with a lot of the Jewish lobby” and “enjoy the money coming from the Jewish community.” When used in this manner the term “Jewish lobby” is pejorative.
ADL was particularly displeased with Tony Perkins for trivialization of the Holocaust. In reacting to a judge’s finding that a baker unlawfully discriminated against gay customers, Perkins reportedly stated that “I’m beginning to think, are re-education camps next? When are they going to start rolling out the boxcars to start hauling off Christians?”
Tony Perkins would undoubtedly say that he is not anti-Semitic because he is a strong supporter of Israel. His support is based on End Times prophesies in which all the Jews die.
Kay Cole James, the president of Heritage Foundation, should be ashamed of herself. James is a black woman giving a platform to a man with direct ties to the Klan and other white supremacist organizations.
Tony Perkins is shrewd and cynical. Shrewdness should not be confused with intelligence. Shrewdness is often a substitute for intelligence.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.