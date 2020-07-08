Oy veh: "Catholic theology on gender could soon be illegal"

Last week, the Catholic Church forcefully rejected the entire concept of “gender identity” when it issued a major new text containing religious instruction. In a 300-page Directory For Catechesis, the Church declared that the concept of “gender identity” denies a core biblical truth that God creates human beings “male and female.” Adherents to gender identity theory, however, “denies his nature and decides that he creates it himself.”“God creates human beings ‘male and female’.” is a reference to Genesis 1:27. Emanations from the Vatican do not concern me until the Church seeks to impose its doctrine on public policy. Obviously, the concept of gender identity is not theoretical. Rather, it is a scientific reality which constructs truth for most rational people.
Now comes the knee-deep bullshit:
While the pronouncements of the Catholic Church on gender are commonsense and mainstream among Christians and most all other faiths, they run afoul of the dangerous “gender identity” law that Nancy Pelosi and powerful LGBT lobby groups are forcefully pushing in Congress. If the grossly-misnamed “Equality Act” is passed by the US Senate (it has already passed the House), the views of the Catholic Church and most other religions would be considered illegal discrimination under federal law.The “views of the Catholic Church” are beliefs that it is constitutionally permitted to hold and promote. The Equality Act would have no effect whatsoever on Catholic dogma. I am certain that Brian S. Brown knows better.
Once again Brown has demonstrated the willingness to tell any lie, no matter how preposterous, if he feels that it helps his cause. The catechism of the Catholic Church has much to say about being truthful including:
Offenses against the truth express by word or deed a refusal to commit oneself to moral uprightness: they are fundamental infidelities to God and, in this sense, they undermine the foundations of the covenant.If one is going to be sanctimonious then he should at least be consistent.
There is more to Brown's deception:
