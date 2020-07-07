Porno Pete Goes All In on Somerville

|The comically crazy anti-LGBTQ Peter LaBarbera
As I pointed out on Sunday, the Somerville, Massachusetts ordinance doesn't really do anything. Nor does it have anything to do with marriage or marriage equality. Fundamentalists love being victims even if they have to manufacture the victimization.
Porno Pete suggests that LGBTQ people will endorse polyamory. That is because, in his orbit, everything is subject to either approval or shame. Judgement is required! The truth is that most people are indifferent to how other people live their lives. The existence of polyamorous relationships has no effect, whatsoever, on others.
Mr. LaBarbera should mind his own business. Given the fact that LaBarbera does not mind his own business, he provides cause to remind people that his organization's tax exempt status was revoked effective May 15, 2015. He was too disorganized to file required nonprofit tax returns for three consecutive years.
I am guessing that LaBarbera's corporate and personal returns continue to be a mess, if he even bothers to file. Why would anyone, in their right mind, donate to an individual providing no accountability and with a record of financial chaos?
There are plenty of other anti-LGBTQ hate groups that at least comply with the law and file tax returns.
Peter LaBarbera has a fetish of his own (more than one actually). LaBarbera is a masochist who loves to be ridiculed.
