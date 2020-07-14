Repeating Gibberish About "Transgender Ideology" Doesn't Convey Intelligence

A guy, a religious zealot, whose mission was once to get children addicted to nicotine, now pretends to care about trans children.
|What kind of malevolent boob feels compelled to address Kai Shappley with male pronouns.
The outlet for Schubert's drivel is the blog of International Organization for the Family, an anti-LGBTQ hate group.
Just dealing with the headline, Schubert is a hypocrite. Frank Schubert was once a flack for Big Tobacco. Their objective was to get “unsuspecting children” addicted to nicotine. Today, Schubert is pushing the idea that the existence of transgender people poses a peril to children.
Schubert's meme is sinister. It is also stupid unless one subscribes to the absurd idea that gender dysphoria is contagious.
Misgendering someone only proves that you are a mindless schmuck:
Executives at Netflix, the uber-liberal entertainment company, have launched a new ideological offensive aimed at young, unsuspecting children. An episode of the “TV-G” rated show “Babysitter’s Club” surprised children with the introduction of a new character the producers present as “transgender.” To make the appearance all the more authentic, the character is played by a 9-year old actor who himself claims to be a “transgender girl.”Schubert can also get rid of the “claims to be” horseshit. The actress, Kai Shappley, is a transgender girl. Does Schubert think that gender dysphoria is contagious? Does he think that Shappley is some sort of masochistic volunteer? Does he think at all?
… the character Bailey is being babysat by … Mary Anne. … Mary Anne opens the child’s closet and is met with boys clothing. “Those are my old clothes,” Bailey explains …. Turning to address the audience, the babysitter provides more information for all the unsuspecting kids who no doubt are confused: “That’s when I understood: Bailey was a little girl and her new clothes help people see it.”The only person who is obediently confused is Frank Schubert. It's a simple concept really. As Jazz Jennings has eloquently explained: “I have a boy body and a girl brain.” Jazz is on her way to Harvard in the fall. As I said, she is eloquent.
Upisdownism
In fact, of course, Bailey is not a little girl but a little boy who apparently suffers from a serious medical condition called gender dysphoria. Because presenting the actual scientific facts of the matter does not fit their storyline, Netflix simply ignores the facts and proceeds with the stated storyline advanced by LGBT lobby groups that Bailey is a girl, period. But buying into this fiction is dangerous, for Bailey and for society as a whole. In fact, one of the leading pediatric medical groups in the United States, the American College of Pediatricians, warns that promoting transgender ideology produces child abuse.Schubert is steeped in bullshit. The scientific facts support gender affirmation which Schubert opposes, not because of medical reasons but because of a religious objection. If Netflix is factually incorrect about anything, Schubert has failed to point it out.
The idea that a trans girl poses a danger to herself and “society as a whole” is the fiction that Schubert refers to.
Claiming that the American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) is a “leading pediatric medical group” is so far fetched as to have been mined on Uranus. The group's 2019 income was all of $160,143. Compare that to the real peer group, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).
Not including any of its state chapters, AAP had 2018 income of $137,578,335. By that standard it is almost 1,000 times the size of ACPeds which, by the way, is designated an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
No one associated with ACPeds has authored research on gender dysphoria published to a reputable, peer-reviewed academic journal. No one associated with ACPeds is able to articulate an alternative to gender-affirming care.
Presumably physicians who actually treat these kids are in a position, by virtue of training and experience, to determine — in concert with the kid and their parents — the best course of treatment. Claiming that gender-affirming care is child abuse is unprofessional and irresponsible.
ACPeds does so because religious doctrine is placed above empirical science which is also unprofessional and irresponsible. AAP recommends gender-affirming care as does the Pediatric Endocrine Society. As does the American Psychological Association. As does every mainstream healthcare professional organization.
One more scoop of BS
Ironically, as the episode advances and Bailey becomes ill and is taken to the hospital, one of the serious concerns about transgenderism is revealed, although not as producers intend. Hospital personnel pull up Bailey’s medical records and see that he is a boy. Mary Anne forcefully intercedes to correct them: “Bailey is not a boy, and by treating her like one, you are completely ignoring who she is.”Where is the “serious concern.” The mother of a trans child wants that kid to be treated according to her gender insofar as how she is addressed. I fail to see the irony. Schubert just makes it up as he goes along.
And more
Mary Anne wants to support her new friend’s “gender identity” – something that every good progressive must do in today’s culture – but in doing so she is actually endangering Bailey’s health. Bailey is physically a boy. Every cell in his body is a male cell. His skeletal structure is male. …This has absolutely nothing to do with political bent. This is about medical science. Mary Anne has no effect on the trans girl's health because she is not the girl's physician. No one disputes the reality of chromosomes. Doctors will treat the child as male when necessary but they will address her as female.
…Perhaps Bailey is experiencing a shortness of breath. This can be a sign of any number of physical problems including COVID-19, which impacts men disproportionately than women. Whatever the diagnosis, Bailey will metabolize medications as a male differently than a female will.Is there a point to the above? If so, I fail to appreciate what that might be.
As a reminder, none of Schubert's babble has anything to do with medical science or pediatric medicine. Schubert spouts this crap because he has a religious objection to the existence of transgender people. The best interests of children are irrelevant in Schubert's very sick and dependent world.
By asserting that Bailey is a female and not a male, Mary Anne (and all the children who follow her lead) will be part of a cultural movement that will push Bailey toward a life-altering, physically debilitating path. In virtually every other aspect of life, a person who insists that he or she is experiencing something contrary to physical reality – say a female teen suffering from anorexia who still insists she is fat – would be physically and psychologically treated for the condition. …Being anorexic is life threatening. Having gender dysphoria is not unless the youth is unable to have their gender affirmed. Moreover — and again solely out of religious belief — Schubert is posing a treatment that does not exist. There is no way to talk a kid out of their gender dysphoria.
…Around age 11, Bailey will begin to take puberty suppression drugs, followed by the use of cross-sex hormones. This combination will likely leave the child sterile. A Dutch study found that no adolescent who began puberty suppression withdrew from the treatment and all progressed to cross-sex hormone treatment. …Tanner stage II is sometimes not realized until the then adolescent reaches 16. For this purpose, the trans girl is assessed as a boy. Yes, a Dutch study indicates that gender dysphoric children progress from puberty blockers to hormones. When the condition is acute enough to require puberty blockers, it is not going away; something the study confirms.
Schubert is trying to say — for religious purposes — that a child should not be treated with puberty blockers because then they will progress to hormones. Schubert denies the reality of the condition and the real danger for self-harm that it poses.
For the rest of Bailey’s life, he will have to take powerful medications and hormones in his quest to maintain a female appearance. Even then, there is no guarantee that he will convincingly “present” as a female or instead exhibit telltale physical signs strongly suggesting to the observer that he is a male.…If you want to guarantee that a trans female will present as male then do not provide puberty blockers. The earlier a youth transitions, the better their presentation as adults.
… A study out of Sweden found that the rate of suicide among post-operative transgender adults was nearly twenty times greater than that of the general population.…The study he is referring to had subjects who had surgery between 1973 and 2003. Yeah, people who had gender confirmation surgery 47 years ago faced considerable minority stress. Furthermore, the conclusion of that study is:
…sex reassignment, although alleviating gender dysphoria, may not suffice as treatment…Let's consider the subjects at the other end of the spectrum; those who had surgery in 2003. I mentioned that Jazz Jennings is off to Harvard in the fall. Would that have even been possible 17 years ago?
The research is pretty clear. A study published to AAP's academic journal concludes:
Socially transitioned transgender children who are supported in their gender identity have developmentally normative levels of depression and only minimal elevations in anxiety, suggesting that psychopathology is not inevitable within this group. Especially striking is the comparison with reports of children with GID; socially transitioned transgender children have notably lower rates of internalizing psychopathology than previously reported among children with GID living as their natal sex.Schubert's BS is devoid of citations because his objection is religious, not scientific. Speaking of which:
If you want to be supportive of children like Bailey who express a disconnect between the sex they identify with and their physical bodies, the best approach is to treat them with love and empathy and to explain that these feelings will go away as they mature. Medical studies show that as many as 95 percent of children who experience symptoms of gender dysphoria will come to accept their biological sex by the time they go through puberty.First of all it's closer to 75%. However, when the condition is acute to the point that the child is compelled to transition, the desistance rates are minuscule. In other words, trans kids are unlikely to have their gender dysphoria abate.
Schubert is determined to kill some kids. You cannot explain away severe gender dysphoria. The people who have the competency to properly assess a child are people who specialize in this area.
Of course a conspiracy is at work
Sparing children from puberty blockers and cross-sex hormone treatments generate no revenue for pharmaceutical companies. And avoiding needless transgender surgeries produces no money for gender clinics.So prepubescent children are transitioning to satisfy the future economic desires of pharmaceutical companies and the clinics that care for trans people? This is what happens when people pose arguments to satisfy religious doctrine rather than in the best interests of people.
…wouldn’t it be nice to see a future episode of Babysitter Club with Mary Anne explaining to Bailey that God made him perfectly as a boy, and that the feelings he’s experiencing will not last forever?! …The babysitter, Mary Anne, is not a medical practitioner and in no position to make those claims. What kind of moron would tell that to a child who has already transitioned because of the severity of the condition? That stupidity is reserved for Defenders of the Faith™ who live in a delusional state.
Schubert's problem is in Genesis 1:27. At the end of the day, Frank Schubert wants to conform 21st century medical science to texts that were written in the sixth century BCE. That makes no fucking sense whatsoever. Schubert makes no fucking sense whatsoever.
