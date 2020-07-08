SBF as Crackpot Magnet

|Michael Marcavage is perhaps best known for blaming an annual gay party in New Orleans in 2005 for Hurricane Katrina. This photo is seemingly quite dated. In 2014 Marcavage was in a snit over Burger King's support of Pride.
via Christian News Network
What I recently wrote about Marcavage was taken from federal court records. He tried to disrupt a Pride parade which had a permit from the City of Philadelphia. Police intervened. Marcavage sued the City. He was represented by the now defunct legal division of American Family Association, an anti-LGBTQ hate group.
My reply:
Date: Tue, 07 Jul 2020 18:57:24 GMT
Mr. Hart,
RE: http://www.slowlyboiledfrog.com/2020/06/not-so-fast-mr-murray-lgbtrump.html
It has come to my attention that you have printed false information on your blog concerning me. I strongly advise that you remove the information. Since it is clear that your post is vicious in nature against someone with whom you disagree, I am not going to do your research for you and go over each of the parts you have falsely posted to support your narrative. Again, it is in your best interest to remove the information.
Servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, Michael Marcavage
P.O. Box 30000
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tel & Fax: 1-800-3-REPENT, Ext. 5
"I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh to the Father but by me." — Jesus Christ (John 14:6)
I am not predisposed to remove a post in whole, or in part, simply because you do not like it. I do, however, strive for accuracy. I would be happy to make a correction and to update the article. That will require you to identify the inaccuracy.I could have just ignored the matter. Instead I made a good faith effort to correct any inaccuracies. The standard in New York Times v. Sullivan is “actual malice” which requires knowledge that a statement is false or reckless disregard for whether or not a statement is true.
July 7 response from Marcavage:
Mr. Hart, we will deal with this in court. I'm not going to go back-and-forth with you. You have been warned. It seems that people such as yourself prefer things the hard way, unfortunately. It is not our job to fix your false representations as you do your work to malign others. Good day.Mr. Marcavage has acknowledged receipt of my email expressing my willingness to correct any errors. Indeed he quoted my response below the text of his email.
Servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, Michael Marcavage
Apparently, he does not want to be mentioned at all in any context.
The intent of this post is to let people know that I will not be bullied into removing content. Threatening me with legal action in spite of a good faith effort to resolve a problem will not be tolerated.
