Simply Stated, Mr. Anderson is Not Very Bright

The latest rash of anxiety comes in the wake of Facebook's determination to rid their platforms (Facebook and Instagram) of content promoting conversion therapy.
It is understandable why Heritage is in a huff. After all, the existence of conversion therapy is an important pretext for oppressing, and discriminating against, LGBTQ people.
Ryan T. Anderson weighs in:
…Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has resisted stifling certain dissenting views.I will make this simple enough for even Ryan T. Anderson to grasp. Conversion therapy is not a “viewpoint” as Anderson claims. Conversion therapy is the “harmful practice” that Anderson says it isn't.
However, this move seems to be censorship, said Ryan T. Anderson …
“Facebook isn’t targeting harmful practices, but is censoring viewpoints that it doesn’t like,” Anderson told The Daily Signal in an email. “Content about therapy to help a teen with a body-image struggle due to anorexia would be allowed, but content on the same therapeutic techniques to help a teen with a body-image struggle due to gender dysphoria would be removed.”
Anderson, a senior research fellow in American principles and public policy at The Heritage Foundation, added:
Meanwhile, content promoting puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones for teens would be permitted, but content on providing teens with the resources to feel comfortable in their own bodies would be forbidden. In what universe does any of this make sense?
Therapy to help a teen with anorexia is lifesaving and is clearly established in the medical literature. Therapy to help a teen with gender dysphoria is also lifesaving and also established in the medical literature. The therapy that is recommended, according to the overwhelming consensus of medical science, is gender affirming care — not conversion therapy.
Recent research out of Harvard Medical School, published to the Journal of the American Medical Association, clearly established that gender identity conversion therapy leads to a lifetime of adverse health consequences.
No one is “promoting” gender-affirming medications. However, those interventions are considered to be the clinical practice standard. Gender identity conversion therapy to help teens with gender dysphoria “feel comfortable in their own bodies” risks their very lives. Promoting such treatments is reckless and irresponsible.
It's always the same BS with Ryan T. Anderson. Anderson wants to conform the world — including medical science — to the teachings of the Catholic Church. We do not treat adolescents with a medical condition according to superstition. At least not in the Western world.
When kids are sick we do not summon an exorcist (well, maybe Mr. Anderson does). We call on doctors with the skills and training to address the illness.
Mr. Anderson has a transgender philosophy that aligns with Church doctrine. Mr. Anderson has no training or experience whatsoever that would permit him to weigh in authoritatively on a medical condition.
None of this BS has anything to do with the best interests of children. For Anderson, everything is about Catholic dogma. Anderson is wed to the proposition that Church doctrine is incontrovertibly true in the absence of evidence and even when there is contradictory evidence.
My lack of applicable erudition requires that I form opinions based on research. Ryan T. Anderson does not care about medical research. He is perfectly willing to compromise the health of a child in defense of the faith. “In what universe does any of [that] make sense?”
