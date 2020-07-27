The Hate Group Should Proofread Its BS

|Frank W. Wright, president of Coral Ridge Ministries Media
via Coral Ridge Ministries
CRM even paid Christian Newswire for a press release. Yet, for the year ended June 30, 2019 the organization posted a loss of over $1.2 million. (Although it did file a schedule 990-T to report taxable income, something I need to obtain). Provisioning “other liabilities” is guesswork but current liabilities seem to be twice current assets
I mention the above because they need to be very cautious with expenditures. They have $12 million worth of old video production equipment that has been depreciated down to zero and needs to be replaced.
Behold
SEXUAL IDENTITY
|
Question
|Yes/ Extremely Important
|No/ Important
|Undecided/ No Answer Unimportant
|
1 Do you think this is an issue your pasot shoud address from the pulpit?
|
96
|
1
|
3
|
2 How important is this issue to you, personally?
|
80
|
18
|
2
|
3 Do you know what the Bible says about this issue clearly enough to communicate it with others
|
93
|
5
|
2
I am not sure of what either “pasot” or “shoud” mean.
What I am sure of is that, in its most recent fiscal year, Coral Ridge Ministries Media, Inc. paid 25 employees and 40 subcontractors to churn out anti-LGBTQ hate. Their incompetence was known well in advance of this “survey.”
