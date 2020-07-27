Monday, July 27, 2020

The Hate Group Should Proofread Its BS

Frank W. Wright
Frank W. Wright, president of Coral Ridge Ministries Media
via Coral Ridge Ministries
Coral Ridge Ministries Media, Inc. (aka D. James Kennedy Ministries) has released the results of a vital survey of Christian opinion on important issues that need to be addressed from the pulpit. Coral Ridge Ministries Media is deemed an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

CRM even paid Christian Newswire for a press release. Yet, for the year ended June 30, 2019 the organization posted a loss of over $1.2 million. (Although it did file a schedule 990-T to report taxable income, something I need to obtain). Provisioning “other liabilities” is guesswork but current liabilities seem to be twice current assets

I mention the above because they need to be very cautious with expenditures. They have $12 million worth of old video production equipment that has been depreciated down to zero and needs to be replaced.
Behold
SEXUAL IDENTITY
Question
 Yes/ Extremely Important No/ Important Undecided/ No Answer Unimportant
1 Do you think this is an issue your pasot shoud address from the pulpit?
96
1
3
2 How important is this issue to you, personally?
80
18
2
3 Do you know what the Bible says about this issue clearly enough to communicate it with others
93
5
2

I am not sure of what either “pasot” or “shoud” mean.

What I am sure of is that, in its most recent fiscal year, Coral Ridge Ministries Media, Inc. paid 25 employees and 40 subcontractors to churn out anti-LGBTQ hate. Their incompetence was known well in advance of this “survey.”

