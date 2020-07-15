The Religious Right Doesn't Like $220 Million in Soros Philanthropy

“Soros and the foundations he funds are all about the positive. The religious right is exclusively negative…”
|Paul Smeaton is among the more intellectually
dishonest polemicists from the religious right.
via LifeSiteNews
Defunding the police does not equate to abolishing the police (we have a president who dishonestly promotes extremes). As the ACLU explains, defunding the police will actually make us safer:
The idea of defunding, or divestment, is new to some folks, but the basic premise is simple: We must cut the astronomical amount of money that our governments spend on law enforcement and give that money to more helpful services like job training, counseling, and violence-prevention programs. Each year, state and local governments spend upward of $100 billion dollars on law enforcement—and that’s excluding billions more in federal grants and resources.The simple fact is that what we are doing isn't working.
[…]
Funneling so many resources into law enforcement instead of education, affordable housing, and accessible health care has caused significant harm to communities. Police violence is actually a leading cause of death for Black men …
Anything that the Soros foundations do will be criticized. Soros supports LGBTQ equality and “Soros” has become code for “evil Jewish influence.” Smeaton continues:
The George Soros–founded Open Society Foundations has announced that it is investing $220 million in “Black-led justice organizations” that among themselves call for defunding the police and mass mail-in voting and express support for the riots that have swept across the country following the death of George Floyd.Funding initiatives that support absentee voting is a positive given that many people will find it ill-advised to vote amid a pandemic. Smeaton is basically supporting the reelection of Trump who knows that voter suppression helps him get reelected. A broad turnout (an expression of democracy) works against Trump's goal.
[…]
Soros is a prolific financier of left-wing causes throughout the United States and around the world, including abortion, euthanasia, population control, same-sex “marriage,” transgenderism, and more.
Mr. Smeaton is irresponsible and dishonest when he claims that these black-led organizations support “riots.” Their support is limited to peaceful protests. These sanctimonious Christians do not seem to have much use for religious prohibitions on bearing false witness.
Furthermore, the criticism is similar to the criticism of Planned Parenthood. It is simplistic. Because the religious extremists do not like some of the things that people do then everything that those same people do must be bad.
George Soros could be sailing on a yacht in the Mediterranean all these years. (The Open Society Institute received its IRS ruling in 1994.) Instead he is trying to make a difference. In contrast all the religious right seems to do is to bitch about manufactured grievances which then become a pretext for asking for donations.
Soros and the foundations he funds are all about the positive. The religious right is exclusively negative trading on guilt, shame, angering the deity, disobedience of “God's will” causing natural disasters and a vast catalog of people they do not approve of.
His Open Society Foundations spends almost $1 billion annually in 100 different countries, including $150 million per year funding the left-wing American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the leading abortion company Planned Parenthood, and other liberal groups.As I previously noted, all of the money spent supporting the needs of poor people around the globe is irrelevant when some of his money goes to disapproved of causes. I have the latest form 990 which the foundation files voluntarily and I cannot find evidence of contributions of that size to the ACLU.
And since when is the ACLU evil? They have supported First Amendment rights wherever they are insulted. They have stood up for the rights of far-right actors including Nazis and the odious Fred Phelps. Supporting our constitutional rights is not a left-wing endeavor.
The problem is that the people most likely to frustrate civil liberties are pernicious right-wing persons. As part of their defense they attempt to discredit the ACLU as a liberal organization rather than criticizing a specific cause. Again, we are back to religious simplistics.
Smeaton continues:
Last year he invested $5.1 million in a super-PAC dedicated to funding groups working against Trump’s re-election.Imagine that. A philanthropist who funds the underdog isn't happy with a crazy person; a sociopathic narcissist who also happens to be a pathological liar with three marriages and six self-serving bankruptcies. Were they not a bunch of hypocritical opportunists the Christian right would also oppose Trump.
They abandon any moral rectitude in exchange for jurists who are supposed to assert that life begins with ejaculate and that LGBTQ people (cast as perverts) want special rights rather than equity. How very Jesus-like they are.
Mr. Smeaton can be accurate at times:
The press release from the Open Society Foundations references four groups who will receive the funding: Black Voters Matter, Circle for Justice Innovations, Repairers of the Breach, and Equal Justice Initiative.But very misleading:
The Black Voters Matter social media pages are full of posts calling for the defunding of the police as well as promoting mass mail-in voting.Paul Smeaton is not terribly smart. Nor particularly honest. Calls to defund the police actually coincide with police murders of mostly minority people. Furthermore he is trying to assert that Black Voters Matter is associated with “violent riots” and there is absolutely no evidence whatsoever to support that accusation.
[…]
Calls to defund the police have coincided with violent riots around the country following the death of George Floyd in May.
Last month the Black Voters Matters organization also re-tweeted a post by BLM Louisville celebrating a group forming a human barricade across a bridge and appearing to bring all traffic to a halt.That is called “civil disobedience” and it is a nonviolent form of protest often attributed to Mahatma Gandhi. Citizens are being murdered by police. Black Lives Matter has been remarkably restrained and has not supported rioting or violence.
That is particularly true when you consider that police have committed homicides with impunity. I am pissed off and I am not even black. Mr. Smeaton is either a racist or totally devoid of empathy (possibly both).
Not even embarrassed by his own dishonesty, Smeaton continues:
The Circle for Justice Innovations organization, whose members say their mission to “end mass criminalization and incarceration” through transforming the U.S. criminal legal system, likewise expresses a general support for the unrest that has swept America following Floyd’s death.The organization supports peaceful protest which is a constitutional right. Smeaton even accurately quotes the organization. Apparently he doesn't understand what he is reading:
“We are moved by the masses, in cities across the country, who are invoking their right to protest against these persistent forms of structural violence. These protests, initiated by righteous Black and Brown people, have been joined by people of all races,” a statement on the home page of their website reads.Nothing in the above is a call to violence or riot. Mr. Smeaton probably harrasses women seeking abortion. I can find no statement from him condemning anti-abortion violence. Does that mean he promotes violence?
The Repairers of the Breach organization in their mission statement “challenge the position that the preeminent moral issues are prayer in public schools, abortion, and property rights.”How we, as a society, treat others is more important than religious dogma. Prayer does nothing meaningful for anyone else. I respect people who oppose abortion until they try to impose their religious beliefs through public policy. Property rights are important but they are certainly not a “preeminent moral issue.”
Instead, they say, the moral public concerns of our faith traditions are how our society treats the poor, women, LGBTQ people, children, workers, immigrants, communities of color, and the sick — the people whom Jesus calls ‘the least of these.’”
Smeaton is just trying to find grist for his mill. The emphasis on property rights sounds like Tradition, Family and Property which is a fascist cult.
At the top this post is this:
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.