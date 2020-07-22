Tony Perkins is Full of Crap - Shocking, I Know

I will keep this relatively brief, According to Mr. Perkins:
The justices predicted a war—and almost one month to the day of their Bostock ruling, they got one.Mr. Perkins should actually read the complaint. He is wrong on many counts. The only question is whether he is ignorant or dishonest (okay, possibly both).
The first shot was fired last Thursday, when the ACLU decided to sue Maryland’s St. Joseph Medical Center for refusing to take out a woman’s perfectly healthy uterus just because she wanted to live as a man. It goes against the hospital’s religious beliefs, St. Joseph argued. But now, thanks to the Supreme Court, it might go against six justices’ ridiculous definition of “sex” too.
We start with the fact that it's not “Maryland's St. Joseph Medical Center.” Rather it is the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center. Perkins edited the name for rhetorical purposes. While it was a Catholic hospital, the facility has been taxpayer-owned since the University of Maryland purchased it in 2012.
More importantly, gender-affirming surgery was deemed medically necessary and had been approved by the hospital. The surgery was subsequently cancelled because it would violate Catholic tenets.
The issue here is not whether or not a religious hospital can be required to perform procedures that go against their faith. The real issue is whether or not the government can constitutionally own a religious hospital. According to the complaint:
An instrumentality of the state may not operate a Catholic hospital or deny medical care to transgender patients based on Catholic religious beliefs. By invoking Catholic religious doctrine as a basis for canceling Mr. Hammons’s medically necessary surgery, Defendants violated the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.Perkins goes on at considerable length. This includes:
Catholic nonprofits have told the country before—in adoption and abortion debates—that choosing between their faith and ministry is no choice at all. They’d rather shut their doors than bend an inch on biblical teachings.One more time. This facility is not a “Catholic nonprofit.” It is government-owned.
Hammons said, “I felt like this hospital didn’t see any worth in my life and the care that I needed.”The above is religious doctrine and not an opinion based upon the consensus of medical science. Perkins, meanwhile, affirmed his inherent hatefulness by misgendering Mr. Hammons.
On the contrary, St. Joseph’s might have been the only one who did see the worth in Hammons—because it, unlike the attorneys exploiting her story—refused to mistake bodily harm for medical “care.”
By all accounts, everyone should have been satisfied. Hammons got the surgery she wanted, and the hospital didn’t have to violate its conscience. But the ACLU sued anyway—proving, once again, that this debate has never been about coexistence or compromise.Bullshit. There is an important issue having nothing to do with “culture war” matters. The ACLU argues that St. Joseph's ceased being a Catholic hospital when it was purchased by the University of Maryland, a public university. As such it cannot violate applicable nondiscrimination laws.
