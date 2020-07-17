Transgender People are Child Molesters

“Anti-LGBTQ bigotry serves no legitimate purpose.”
|Anti-choice loon and anti-LGBTQ bigot Jonathon Van Maren
via Stop the Killing
Earlier this month, the BBC reported a stomach-turning story under the headline “Blackpool woman accessed child abuse images in hospital bed.” According to the BBC:Before we get to the transgender part, the dishonest Van Maren would have people believe that the woman in question actually made the photographs. The three ellipses (…) omit this part of the BBC article:
A woman who accessed her "vast" library of child sexual abuse images from her hospital bed has been jailed. Julie Marshall used public wifi to look at some of her 80,000 images as she recovered from a heart attack in August 2017, Preston Crown Court heard[.] ... Marshall, who admitted three counts of making indecent images of children, was sentenced to nine months in prison[.] … She was also given a 10-year notification order to sign the sex offenders register and a six-year sexual harm prevention order.
The 54-year-old, who had no previous convictions, admitted downloading images from the internet between June 2004 and April 2018 in February.Odious and obnoxious:
what the BBC does not mention once in its entire story is that “Julie Marshall” was once known as John Robert Marshall and is in fact not a woman, but a male. This is a clarifying bit of information.Apparently, with nothing more important to do, Van Maren is obsessed with outing trans people who he proceeds to misgender and deadname. The overall intent is to denigrate transgender people, to associate them all with one miscreant who is an outlier.
The BBC does not even use the phrase “trans woman,” which would tip off those of us who are now used to having to translate the media reports out of genderese into English to the fact that Julie is not what “she” seems (although the photos, as usual, are a dead giveaway).
I wonder about Mr. Van Maren. After all there are any number of conservative Catholic perverts, some of whom are in prison. Some were even priests. Does that make Van Maren a pervert?
While I am at it, Van Maren is caught in a self-serving lieAccording to the bio brief that accompanies every Van Maren post:
He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith.That turns out to be bullshit. The “award” that Van Maren received (if he received it at all) was not presented by B'nai B'rith, an international organization, but by Hillel Vancouver which is a Jewish youth organization on college campuses. That was also circa 2010 when he was at Simon Fraser University.
What else does Van Maren lie about?
I am not making excuses for the kiddie porn. Not in any way whatsoever. The woman is properly locked up. The issue is obvious. Are there bad transgender people? Of course there are. Just as there are bad gay people, heterosexual people, Protestants, Catholics and Jews.
People like Jonathon Van Maren do not do anything positive for anyone. Anti-abortion lunacy is a negative endeavor substituting one person's judgment for a woman who makes a very difficult choice.
Anti-LGBTQ bigotry serves no legitimate purpose. If the faith really means anything then it does not need to be defended by unhinged zealots. Van Maren is not flying airplanes into buildings for his god but the “thought” process is the same as those who do.
