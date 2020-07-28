Two Teenage Girls Kiss - Earth Spins off its Axis

|The Canadian produced series, The Next Step, is now in its seventh season and is popular among adolescents.
Paul Smeaton “explains:”
The BBC, the publicly funded British TV and radio institution, has aired a kiss between two teenage girls in a program aimed at young children.I hate to be the one to break it to Smeaton but gay teens do exist and they couple and they are affectionate. Heterosexual teens kiss quite frequently on TV shows and that doesn't seem to warrant Smeaton's attention.
“The Next Step” a Canadian-produced teen drama series following the stories of aspiring young dancers, featured a kiss between teen actresses Dani Verayo and Molly Sanders in a show aired last week.
The show was broadcast via the CBBC brand, which the BBC says is for children ages six to 15 years old.
Showing heterosexual kissing on television doesn't seem to turn gay kids straight. Showing a gay kiss is not going to turn straight kids gay. The usual argument of religious conservatives is that media is “normalizing” gay relationships.
In point of fact, gay relationships are perfectly normal. Making their existence known has no effect on the sexuality of viewers. Making their existence known has the possibility of decreasing prejudice. Presumably that is Paul Smeaton's greatest fear.
Gay and gender-diverse children benefit from being represented in entertainment settings. They are given important assurance that they are not abnormal. The benefit to LGBTQ kids has no negative consequences for everyone else.
In recent years the BBC has … faced increasing criticism for what many perceive to be a liberal bias in its reporting, and for the size of the salaries of its top earners.“Liberal bias” usually means fact-based or scientifically accurate.
