42 Seconds of Batshit: Karl Marx and LGBTQ People

Two people with PhDs are oblivious to reality because they are dogmatists.Hate Group Leader Jennifer Roback Morse interviews absurdist Paul Kengor. The whole thing is over an hour. Above is just the first 42 seconds.
Paul Kengor, a professional Christian, is perhaps best known for:
- The Communist: Frank Marshall Davis: The Untold Story of Barack Obama's Mentor
- All The Dupes Fit To Print: Journalists Who Have Served As Tools Of Communist Propaganda
- Takedown: From Communists to Progressives, How the Left Has Sabotaged Family and Marriage
And my personal favorite published by the loons at WND:
The last time Kengor was in my orbit he was claiming that colleges and universities were turning Christians into atheists. In 2016, Kengor was comparing Kim Davis to Fr. Daniel Berrigan, the famous pacifist.
The commentary by Morse, in an email received Wednesday reads:
This week's Dr. J Show is an interview with Paul Kengor, Ph.D., a professor of political science at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. He is a New York Times bestselling author of numerous books about Communism, as well as biographies of Ronald Reagan and Pope St. John Paul II. In this interview, we talk about his new book, The Devil and Karl Marx, and how the Communist ideology contributes to the Sexual Revolution to this very day. Learn all about it here.What can I possibly say that is more critical than this self-destructive nonsense? The notion that a political ideology has something to do with gender identity and sexual orientation is colossally preposterous.
Two people with PhDs are oblivious to reality because they are dogmatists. Kengor and Morse accept, as incontrovertible truth, the teachings of the Catholic Church regardless of evidence to the contrary or the learned opinions of others.
These two are no more receptive to reasoning and no more rational than an avid Scientologist.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.