An interim win for Dr. Georgulas

Dr. Anne Georgulas is now the sole decision makerregarding the medical treatment of her trans daughter.
Judge Mary Brown issued this order after a hearing was canceled by agreement between the two parties. As you may recall, Luna's father, Jeffrey D. Younger, cannot cope with having a transgender daughter whom he has treated abysmally.
After considering all of the evidence produced at a trial lasting a full week, a jury awarded Dr. Georgulas sole custody of her daughter last October.
The judge, at the time, Kim Cooks, overrode the jury with joint custody. On appeal the judge was recused and was replaced with Mary Brown.
Dr. Georgulas, by the way, is a board certified pediatrician and an associate professor of pediatrics at Children's Medical Center Dallas.
On a related matter, all of the Court's records have been sealed. To the best of my knowledge a gag order is in effect. Nevertheless, there is information — actually misinformation — circulating on mostly Christian sites and Younger's crowdfunding page that could only have come from Mr. Younger.
I have notified the Court and provided links to the suspect material. All of these religious crackpots are claiming that they want to “save” Luna (whom they deadname). If they are really interesting in her well-being then they should realize that all of this negative publicity could cause the child a great deal of anguish.
By the way, one of Mr. Younger's experts was Dr. Paul Hruz, an endocrinologist and professional anti-trans crusader for the faith. Hruz's participation is gleaned from the docket and did not require viewing any of the sealed documents.
Here is some information on Dr. Hruz gathered from court records:
Dr. Hruz is an Associate Professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He is proffered as an expert witness based on his study of “existing literature related to the incidence, potential etiology and treatment of gender dysphoria.” … Translated, it appears to mean that he has read some things about it. Dr. Hruz admits that he has not treated any transgender patients, patients with gender dysphoria, conducted peer-reviewed research about gender identity, transgender people, or gender dysphoria; and is not a psychiatrist, a psychologist, nor mental health care provider of any kind, who could speak knowledgeably about the effects of Defendant’s discriminatory policy on transgender students, let alone Plaintiff.
