Return of the Duck Schmuck

The guy on the right is dead. They guy on the left is brain dead. Both are/were utterly insane.
“I met with him three times since he was running – the second time via telephone. … The three times I’ve been with him, this was at the center of our discussion,” Robertson said, holding up a Bible for the camera. “I pointed him to Jesus. We talked spiritual matters all three times.”Do these people not realize that they are being played? Or do they simply not care? Do they think that Trump's divorces, sexual exploits, bankruptcies and behavior towards asylum seekers is consistent with the message of Jesus?
Trump is less Christian than I and I am Jewish. Robertson is simplistic while attempting to sound authoritative:
Asked about the role of religion in modern-day politics, Robertson said, "Well, if you look at it logically, viewing it through a spiritual lens, you've got the devil on one hand, you got Jesus on the other. And those two forces are coming together. And if you punch the wrong button and go with the wrong person, there's either hell on Earth or there's peace of mind. Jesus – peace of mind. Karl Marx and his adherents – hell on Earth. That's where we are.”The above is not terribly original. Conflating Democratic politics with Marxism is the meme du jour.
