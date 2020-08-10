Tuesday: Live Stream of Georgulas v. Younger Hearing

The case involves custody of the couple's transgender daughter. See “Background” below.
Tomorrow's hearing is at 1:30 PM CDT via Judge Mary Brown's YouTube channel.
All documents in this case have now been sealed by order of the Court:
BackgroundDr. Anne Georgulas is a highly respected Dallas Metropolitan Area pediatrician and an associate professor of pediatrics. Ex-husband, Jeffrey D. Younger, appears to be a ne'er-do-well and pathological liar.
It also appears that Younger made a considerable sum of money off of donations by conservative Christians that were supposed to go to legal fees. Younger hyped this case out of economic interests, giving no consideration for how the excess publicity affected the child.
Younger told his future wife that he had a lengthy military career when, in fact, he was discharged from the US Army for homosexuality approximately six months after enlisting.
A court appointed psychologist confirmed that Younger lied about his education, military history, employment history and relationship history. The psychologist speculates that the relationship never would have progressed if Younger had been honest.
At issue is the couple's eight-year-old transgender daughter, Luna. Younger was seeking sole custody in order to reverse the girl's gender transition.
Younger cannot cope with having a trans daughter instead of a son. He has been abusive and intolerant. In October of 2019 a jury did the exact opposite of what Younger was seeking, granting sole custody to Dr. Georgulas.
The former judge in the case (Kim Cooks) overrode the jury and awarded joint custody. She also issued a gag order due to the excess publicity that Younger generated. A prepubescent child transitions solely through hair and attire. Based upon the dishonest hyperbole from the Christian right you would think that Luna was scheduled for gender confirmation surgery.
In fact, American Family Association (an anti-LGBTQ hate group) posted a story to its blog with this headline:
The case is not entirely back at the beginning because a considerable record already exists. We might learn more tomorrow and we will get a chance to judge the competency of lawyers on both sides.
Interestingly, last October, hate site LifeSiteNews was barred from the Court. One of their nitwits, Madeleine Jacob, attempted to gain access with a business card because she does not have credentials (something I possess by the way). LifeSiteNews litigated the matter after the fact. The case was dismissed.
This matter generated a considerable quantity of hate email directed at me. I responded to every message with: “Thank you so very much. I hope you have a lovely day too.”
