You would think that a Bannon apologist could come up with a better photo

It was German theologian Martin Niemöller who, prophetically speaking of the the rise of Nazism in Germany, said, "First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me."Steve Bannon is most certainly not the victim of persecution by an authoritarian government. Furthermore, he will enjoy the presumption of innocence and will likely be represented by a legal superstar.
Following on as with the trumped-up attack on the revered military leader and committed believer Michael Flynn and a long litany of believers who stand up for principle and against the Marxist-led Antifa and other movements against people of faith, the attack on and arrest of Steve Bannon came from the partisan and avowedly anti-Christian Southern District of New York—the same court that came after Christian apologist Dinesh D'Souza and numerous other outspoken believers. This reflects the common view, "They could get them to indict a ham sandwich," which comes from the former Chief Judge of New York state Sol Wachtler. According to The New York Times, Wachtler believed grand juries "operate more often as the prosecutor's pawn than the citizen's shield."Flynn pleaded guilty. Twice. Trump fired him prior to his prosecution. None of this has anything to do with Christianity. There is no evidence to support the charge that the Southern District of New York is anti-Christian. Some people relish the notion that they are victims.
Using Dinesh D'Souza as an example is idiotic. D'Souza, aside from being a pathological liar, pleaded guilty to making $20,000 in illegal campaign contributions in the name of other people.
In 2014 United States District Court Judge Richard M. Berman ruled: “The court concludes the defendant has respectfully submitted no evidence he was selectively prosecuted.”
Amir is correct that grand juries are tools of prosecutors. That is why grand juries are not determinant triers of fact beyond an initial indictment.
This absurd polemic goes on at considerable length mixing Christian theology with Bannon's inevitable innocence. What is missing, however, are any specifics regarding the indictment or the prosecutor's news release.
Nor does Amir either know or appreciate the fact that the investigators in this matter were from the United States Postal Service. Were they participants in a conspiracy to selectively prosecute Bannon because of his Christian beliefs?
We have not heard specifics from Bannon or his counsel. Nevertheless, the prosecutors have all of the financial records from all of the various actors involved in what appears to be a massive fraud. Prosecutors can account for every penny that came in and where it went. They also have copies of text messages that confirm at least part of the skim scam.
Bannon personally benefited by about $1 million which he used for personal expenses having nothing to do with building a wall.
My guess is that this will end up with a plea bargain. The US Attorney has a treasure trove of evidence and Bannon is facing two counts of fraud with each carrying up to 20 years in prison. The SDNY has a conviction rate exceeding 95%.
With no criminal history and Bannon making restitution, Bannon might — might — end up with little or no prison time.
As for Amir George, he is clueless and eager to claim that Christians are victims.
