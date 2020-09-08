Anti-LGBTQ Political Ads in Michigan

|Frank Cannon, president of American Principles Project
via American Principles Project
About half of the funds are being spent in Michigan, a state Trump won in 2016. According to recent polls, Biden now has an edge over Trump. APP is promising to run similar ads in Wisconsin very soon.
now fleecing Christians. In 2019 Whitt had a UK GoFundMe campaign in which he claimed to be ex-gay.
Whitt claimed that he was gay due to child abuse. He was supposedly raising money to publish a book titled God Saved the Queen. He raised a small amount of money and the book was never published. Shocking. The ex-trans BS is a recent embellishment.
Years ago it was pro forma for Republicans to launch campaigns around anti-gay wedge issues like the evils of marriage equality. The expectation was that it would bring conservative voters to the polls.
I do not know who is funding this nonsense. APP consists of two entities, a 501(c)4 and a 501(c)3. To be legal the expenditures would have to be made by the C-4. In 2018, it took in $1.2 million and showed an excess of just $62,000.
The chairman of the organizations is Sean Fieler who doesn't seem to have the kind of money that he once doled out through his Chiaroscuro Foundation. Indeed that foundation was recently converted to a donor-advised fund administered through the Knights of Columbus.
Current leaders of the hate group (not SPLC designated) include:
- Francis Cannon, president
- Terry Schilling, executive director
- Emmett McGroarty, director of education
A history of anti-LGBTQ animusAmerican Principles Project overlaps National Organization for Marriage. It was founded by Robert P. George, Luis Tellez (an Opus Dei numerary) and Maggie Gallagher. Start-up funds were provided by Sean Fieler. In fact, APP overlaps Witherspoon Institute, the Foundation for Excellence in Higher Education and probably several other organizations.
In 2010, American Principles Project orchestrated the successful recall of three Iowa judges who had the audacity to rule in favor of marriage equality. In 2009 APP launched an unsuccessful campaign to remove Kevin Jennings who was the assistant deputy secretary for the Office of Safe and Drug-Free Schools at the U.S. Department of Education. Jennings left that post of his own accord in 2011.
Robert P. George was the leader of the anti-Jennings campaign. Through APP's “Preserve Innocence Project.” George posted an extremely odious video claiming that Jennings, a gay man, was a threat to the innocence of children. I think that we all know what that dog whistle means.
According to APP:
This Innocence Report focuses on the use of Safe Schools programs to achieve certain non-heterosexual social and political agenda. Kevin Jennings -- the founder of The Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) and presently the Assistant Deputy Secretary for the Office of Safe and Drug-Free Schools at the U.S. Department of Education …In October, 2019 Jennings became the CEO of Lambda Legal.
[…]
The GLSEN model suffers from several defects. It is deceptive in that its dominant purpose is not school safety but to propagate acceptance and affirmative support for LGBT lifestyles. It often denigrates the dignity of students by asking them to reveal deeply personal experiences or views.
[…]
