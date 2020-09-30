As Hate Site Touts Itself as a Reliable Source: "Weakened COVID causes so little sickness, so why not see it spread?"

Let’s face it: our world is in fearful chaos. The elite-controlled mainstream media are using their platforms to confuse, discourage and divide us. With the continued attacks on life, family, freedom and faith truth can now ONLY be found via alternative news sources.The objective of the lengthy email is to raise money. That's “where you come in.” Westen claims that people should send him money because:
This is where you come in.
You have the power to sustain an unapologetically traditional news source that shines a light into darkness and expose truth. One that gives you, and tens of millions around the world, access to stories that would otherwise be ignored or distorted and that derail the lies the mainstream media wants you to believe.So let's look at supposed truth. How about a combination of homophobia, transphobia and Islamophobia fiction?
The ramblings of a batshit hate group leader (Linda Harvey).
Some New World Order conspiracy theories from the site's managing director.
Regarding my headlineWednesday, Italian lung doctor: Weakened COVID causes so little sickness, so why not see it spread?
'If the virus is no longer as strong as it was, if it is no longer capable of causing pathologies, then what is the problem of seeing it spread faster?'I am not a physician but Italian public health officials and the World Health Organization warned there’s no evidence to support these claims.
According to an article at WebMD:
It could take generations for enough genetic change to take place to substantially weaken a coronavirus -- both the one that causes COVID-19 and other forms that were around before it. Human coronaviruses are known to be extremely stable in their genetic makeup. They change very little over time. Early tracking of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, suggests that it is behaving like its relatives, changing slowly and subtly over time.
Ah but there is more from the reliable source
Dr. Alberto Rossi sat down with LifeSite to tell of his personal experience in one of the main hospitals in Emilia-Romagna. He is convinced that the political response in Italy to the COVID-19 crisis was fraught with bad decisions … and the dubious choice of scientific experts who have consistently made false predictions but who are still orientating official policies.According to experts at Stanford University Medicine:
One of Dr Rossi’s most remarkable claims is that, following his personal experience and investigations with COVID-19 patients, people who got a flu shot prior to the epidemic were especially at risk. On a personal level, he is strongly opposed to the COVID vaccine.
One of Dr Rossi’s most remarkable claims is that, following his personal experience and investigations with COVID-19 patients, people who got a flu shot prior to the epidemic were especially at risk. On a personal level, he is strongly opposed to the COVID vaccine.
… it’s critical to be vaccinated against the flu this year to stay as healthy as possible during the pandemic, protect people who are vulnerable, and keep hospitals from being inundated with both flu and COVID-19 patients.Dr. Rossi is a retired military doctor. I can find no evidence that he has ever conducted research in any area. There are Italian researchers named Alberto Rossi but, looking at their areas of expertise and their affiliations, they are clearly not this Alberto Rossi.
LifeSiteNews has been attempting to prove that Donald Trump is correct. They have politicized the coronavirus believing that minimizing its effect is good for Trump.
That defines a reliable news source. Right?
