Aside From His Grift, Brian S. Brown Highlights Why A.C. Barrett is Unsuitable

Brian S. Brown expects that, if confirmed, Amy Coney Barrett will make judicial decisions according to the teachings of the Catholic Church.
- Do you believe that gay people are “objectively disordered”?
- Can you cite any evidence to support that view?
- How could your view not affect your judicial judgment?
- You have written eloquently on your obligations to recuse yourself in capital punishment cases. Would you do so in LGBTQ cases? Reproductive choice?
Again, this is not an attack of Barrett's faith. How she applies her faith in matters of jurisprudence is a legitimate question. Do her religious beliefs create conflicts of interest with secular law?Getting back to Mr. Brown:
Brown tells supporters that NOM's assistance is vital for Barrett to be confirmed. Brown is delighted:
Brown reiterates expectations with specificity:
The greatest threat to our freedom exists with the reelection of Trump while Republicans retain control of the Senate. Right now, even with Barrett on the Court, I do not think that marriage equality is at great risk given public support and some recent rationality from Chief Justice Roberts. But the risk exists.
Misstating the issue:
Donations are tax-deductible because they are routing contributions through NOM Education Fund, a 501(c)3. IRS guidance is murky. It might be impermissible political activity. It might not be.
The bottom line is that neither marriage equality nor reproductive choice should be decided by the Catholic Church or evangelical Christians. These were the result of secular decisions made in a secular society with constitutionally guaranteed secular jurisprudence.
The Catholic Church does not have the right to impose its teachings on everyone else. We do not have a state religion in the United States. That is relegated primarily to the Arab world. That secularism is continually at risk as Christian conservatives push the envelope.
Those same Christian conservatives have enjoyed some success. In some states abortions are very difficult to obtain. We are going backwards in time while the rest of the industrialized world thinks we are crazy.
Amy Coney Barrett is a perfect pick for the US Supreme Court. A devout Catholic, mom of seven and a gifted intellectual, she shares our beliefs on the issues most important to us – marriage, life and religious liberty. That is why the left hates her so muchBrown expects Barrett to make judicial decisions in conformity with Catholic teachings. He says as much. Brown accuses people who question Barrett's qualifications of anti-Catholic bigotry. “Hate” is the wrong word. Fear is more accurate.
With Amy Barrett on the Supreme Court, we will have a solid pro-marriage, pro-life, pro-religious majority of justices. For the first time, there is a real possibility that horrific, anti-constitutional decisions of the past will be reversed. Marriage could be restored to our national laws. Roe v. Wade could be reversed. The possibilities are truly stunning.
[The Left™] say she’s part of a cult, calling her a “Christofascist.” One activist even said on Twitter, “I hate her kids.” Another called for GOP Senators to be physically assaulted if necessary to stop her confirmation. I fully expect violent riots to erupt in major cities as we get closer to the confirmation hearings.Who cares what unnamed people tweet? Really? Expectations of violence are hyperbolic. Is Brown that desperate that he has to conjure up visions of violence in his appeals for donations?
Already RINO Republicans like Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski have signaled that they will abandon us and refuse to confirm Judge Coney Barrett. We could be down to one or two votes that will change the course of history. Will you help us capitalize on this moment with an immediate, tax-deductible contribution?Senators Collins and Murkowski have not declared their unwillingness to confirm Barrett. What they have said, in conformity with Republican doctrine regarding Merrick Garland, is that whoever is president in January, 2021 should have the opportunity to fill this seat.
