Blabbermouth Steve McConkey

Steve McConkey needs a more productive hobby. This one is not working out.
|This is not Steve McConkey's image of choice
for obvious reasons.
Friday, McConkey informs us: Steve McConkey Applauds GOP Senators for Anti-Transgender Bill:
The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act would stop biological males from competing as girls or lose federal funding.It's not going anywhere Stevie. It has tepid support, at best, in the Senate and can never pass in the House of Representatives. Even if it had merit — and it does not — none of those senators have degrees in sports medicine. Kelly Loeffler has more serious issues to worry about.
Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia is the bill's lead sponsor. Four other Senators co-sponsored the bill: Mike Lee of Utah, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, James Lankford of Oklahoma, and Tom Cotton of Arkansas.
The NCAA has resolved this issue without Earth spinning off its axis. Secondary schools and their athletic associations should simply adopt the NCAA guidelines.
|World headquarters of 4 Winds USA
In 2003, 4 WINDS USA President Steve McConkey started fighting against the International Olympic Committee's transgender policies. He was the only one who stood against this publicly.Proving that, 17 years later, the schmuck is still a schmuck. By the way, the religious right's sports issue is confined to transgender females. MLB, the NBA and the NFL are male enterprises. Are there any trans women competing in the WNBA?
From there, the transgender movement spread to state high schools, the NCAA, NFL, NBA, and MLB. Steve has fought this LGBT agenda every step of the way.
"We applaud the Senators for making common sense decisions," states McConkey. "Only 28% of Americans favor transgender athletes competing as women. Society has shifted so far left that Title IX is being distorted to mean something never intended. We need to pray for our elected officials and that this wrong would be corrected."A Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey conducted from Oct. 31-Nov.2, 2019, finds that 51% of American adults oppose allowing transgender students to “participate on the sports teams of the gender they identify with.”
For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019 Four Winds filed a form 990-N with the IRS which means revenues less than $50,000. Maybe Steve McConkey should find a more productive hobby.
For now, McConkey is a caricature of a glazed-eye crazy evangelical Christian.
