Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Federal Court Strikes Down State Department Rule Denying Citizenship to Foreign-Born Children of Same-Sex Couples

The following is via Ilya Somin writing at the Volokh Conspiracy:
Late last week, a federal district court issued a decision striking down a Trump Administration State Department policy denying citizenship to some children of US-citizen same-sex couples born abroad. The decision was written by a Trump appointee, Judge Michael L. Brown, of the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.
As Professor Somin notes, the ruling came from a conservative Trump appointee. You can read the rest of this article here which I would encourage you to do.

Related content:



Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)