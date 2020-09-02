Late last week, a federal district court issued a decision striking down a Trump Administration State Department policy denying citizenship to some children of US-citizen same-sex couples born abroad. The decision was written by a Trump appointee, Judge Michael L. Brown, of the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.As Professor Somin notes, the ruling came from a conservative Trump appointee. You can read the rest of this article here which I would encourage you to do.
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Federal Court Strikes Down State Department Rule Denying Citizenship to Foreign-Born Children of Same-Sex Couples
Volokh Conspiracy:
