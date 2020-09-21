Hate Group Presumes to Instruct People on Voting Biblical Values

David Closson is credited with authorship of Family Research Council's latest anti-LGBTQ diatribe.
Note: This post contains some very verbose paragraphs of quoted text. I have chosen to provide them in full. Moreover, this commentary is limited to issues associated with LGBTQ people. The actual document includes other issues such as reproductive choice.The purpose of FRC's lengthy thesis is to encourage FRC's constituency to vote for Republicans. A Republican administration sates Tony Perkins' greed for power. Mr. Closson would undoubtedly claim that he is setting forth biblical values, leaving electoral choice to the reader. Yeah, sure.
I might take that seriously if anyone at Family Research Council ever criticized Donald Trump for his indecency and pathological lying. To “bear false witness” is still prohibited and unambiguous. It constitutes an important religious value. Does it not?
I will get into prioritization later. Which biblical value is more important? Honesty or disapproval of same-sex marriage?
Indeed, most Christians agree that disapproval of gay sex was based on disapproval of the exploitation of young slaves and disapproval of pederasty.
Furthermore, voting for Trump is not voting biblical values by any definition. Donald Trump is infamously amoral. Trump has a history of moral indecency going back more than 40 years.
The opening paragraph which is comprised of rhetorical questions serves to emphasize the flaws:
Closson is also consumed with not providing any form of prioritization of matters. There is a design to this intellectual dishonesty. No matter how you manipulate the text, the intent of Family Research Council is to endorse Trump over Biden.
Prioritizing matters ruins the endorsement. For example, Joe Biden was a proponent of marriage equality. Does that delegitimize Biden as a candidate when he is infinitely more principled than Trump?
Mr. Biden lacks “pussy grabbing.” He doesn't have two divorces and six creative bankruptcies. Furthermore, Mr. Biden in an honest man who tells the truth and has never used government service to line his own pockets.
Marriage equality is the law of the land. Which is more important? Having advocated for same-sex marriage or being demonstrably more honorable than Trump? I would think that the latter prevails. I cannot imagine a thought process that places a greater priority over being anti-LGBTQ.
Family Research Council disagrees:
This becomes very clear in matters of reproductive choice. An orthodox Catholic believes that abortion is wrong. However, he or she might be capable of seeing the differences between personal choices to conform to the dogma in contrast to imposing that same dogma on other people, most of whom will not share the same religious beliefs.
Closson continues:
Closson is referring to transgender people. When precisely did a trans female ever compromise the safety of any cisgender female?
Furthermore, there is some intentional naivety at work. Republicans pander to their Christian base. Privately, many of them are in accord with Democrats when it comes to marriage equality and nondiscrimination protections. Pandering is a dishonest transaction per se. Should voters support people who lie to them in order to get their vote?
FRC makes an obvious and intentional omission regarding nondiscrimination protections:
Democrats also support the Equality Act, which would codify sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes in U.S. civil rights law, thereby granting them the same status as race and national origin. This perpetuates the lie that one’s sexual inclinations are equal to one’s skin color, something we as Christians know will cause much harm to our neighbors if left unchecked. The Equality Act also undermines religious protections currently in place by stripping individuals of a Religious Freedom and Restoration Act (RFRA) claim or defense. If the Equality Act were to become law, the government could compel Christians and members of any faith with objections to same-sex marriage and homosexuality to violate their religious beliefs in a variety of ways. In May 2019, the House of Representatives passed the Equality Act by a 236-173 vote; 228 Democrats voted for the bill compared to only eight Republicans who supported it.FRC “perpetuates the lie” that sexual orientation and gender identity are; a) not “sexual inclinations” and b) that sexual orientation and gender identity are not comparable to race.
It is completely contrary to established science to claim that human sexuality is more voluntary than race or national origin. The reason for the lie is to promote discrimination.
The obvious lie of omission is religion. FRC is fine with religious choices granting people “the same status as race and national origin.”
It is also hypocritical when they refuse to accept settled science. No one ever volunteered to be gay or to suffer from gender dysphoria. People do volunteer to accept religious dogma as incontrovertible truth regardless of evidence to the contrary.
Furthermore, requiring people who do not approve of marriage equality to provide service in public accommodations does not cause them “to violate their religious beliefs in a variety of ways.” Their religious beliefs and their exercise of religion remain unchanged.
The majority in Bostock v. Clayton County (prohibiting employment discrimination) were clear in their belief that there was an imbalance of asserted rights. Firing an employee because he is gay is far more injurious to the gay person than anything adverse to an employer having to retain his employment in spite disapproval.
The same holds true in public accommodations. Refusing service to a gay couple does violence to that couple. Having to comply with applicable law does not injure the proprietor in any meaningful way. They are still free to disapprove of same-sex marriage.
And finally (in case you haven't had your fill of toxic BS):
Yes. People favoring marriage equality are — and will be — on the right side of history. However, that is not a benefit of marriage equality. The benefits of marriage include things like being able to establish a marital estate to protect each other financially and any children that they might raise. A benefit of marriage equality is providing children raised by gay couples with emotional security. Closson is indulging in a form of the logical fallacy of a straw man argument.
Needless to say, being a proponent of marriage equality does not mean that someone is at odds with “biology, anthropology, and sociology.”
The point of my treatise is that voting supposed biblical values is to ignore more important factors. Someone might not approve of same-sex marriage for example (FRC seems obsessed with the topic). However, no matter who wins the presidency in November that has no effect on someone's religious beliefs. Obergefell v. Hodges likely remain the law of the land.
I know that it is trite but no one has ever been forced to marry someone of the same sex.
Voters — including orthodox Christians — should be more concerned with other issues:
The point of my treatise is that voting supposed biblical values is to ignore more important factors. Someone might not approve of same-sex marriage for example (FRC seems obsessed with the topic). However, no matter who wins the presidency in November that has no effect on someone's religious beliefs. Obergefell v. Hodges likely remain the law of the land.
I know that it is trite but no one has ever been forced to marry someone of the same sex.
Voters — including orthodox Christians — should be more concerned with other issues:
- Who is most competent at running the country?
- Who will be the most honest with citizens?
- Who best represents America to world by honoring decency, truthfulness and diversity?
- Who will be most attuned to the details that go into formulating foreign policy?
- Who will be most attuned to the details that keep us safe?
- Who would be most competent were we to experience another crisis like the current pandemic?
- Whose economic policy will benefit average citizens rather than our wealthiest citizens?
- Do so-called biblical values prioritize basic decency and civility?
