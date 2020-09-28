Here is What Marco Rubio Had to Say in 2016 regarding Merrick Garland

March 17, 2016
I don’t think we should be moving forward on a nominee in the last year of this president’s term. I would say that if this was a Republican president.Well Senator, you are not saying that with a Republican president. Are you? Shame on you for being a hypocrite and liar while you self-righteously judge others.
The truth is that Rubio, a conservative Christian, is salivating over the prospect of invalidating Roe v. Wade. Rubio is content to impose his religious views on every woman in America.
September 21, 2020
In 2016, President Obama exercised his Constitutional duty and nominated Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, and the Senate exercised its Constitutional obligation and decided not to consent. Now, President Trump should exercise his duty to name a nominee. And the Senate should once again exercise its Constitutional obligation and decide whether or not to consent to his choice.“Not to consent?” Garland did not even get a hearing. Republicans stole a Supreme Court seat. The tyranny of the majority over the minority. Next time around, Democrats are unlikely to be a gracious as they have been in the past.
There is only one way to fix this: VOTE on November 3.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.