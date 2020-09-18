In an Effort to Garner Support of American Jews, Trump Demonstrates Remarkable Stupidity

According to Religion News Service:
President Donald Trump reportedly led a White House call to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, which begins this year on Friday (Sept. 18) at sundown. According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Trump urged American Jews to vote for him, saying during the call that voting for Democrats would leave Israel "in big trouble."I, along with many (if not most) American Jews, resent the conflation of Israel with Judaism. They are two entirely separate issues. I vigorously support Israel's sovereignty and right to exist. When Trump says “We love your country” to American Jews, what country is he referring to? Israel, I think.
"We really appreciate you," Trump reportedly said as he signed off the call, an annual pre-Rosh Hashanah presidential tradition. "We love your country also."
Deeply offensiveI am an American citizen. I do not have dual loyalty. That canard is an infamous example of anti-Semitism.
Don Wildmon, founder of the anti-LGBTQ hate group American Family Association, is an anti-Semite. Wildmon has said that Jews control Hollywood and that we are too tolerant of “homosexuals.”
A few years ago, I had a Twitter coloquay with an AFA executive. I was offended by AFA's use of Holocaust imagery to make some idiotic point about the persecution of Christians. That person tweeted something to the effect of “Nonsense, we are strong supporters of Israel.”
The point I am trying to make is that supposed support for Israel is used as a defense of abject anti-Semitism.
If Mr. Trump does “really appreciate” us then he would conduct himself with honor and dignity. He would never — ever — refer to Israel as our country. He would never ask for our votes based upon Israel.
Not to mention that Trump has created far greater division between the Israeli government and the Palestinians.
In January of this year, representatives from three Arab states then lacking a peace treaty with Israel — Oman, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — were in attendance when Trump announced a futile peace proposal. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was not present. Whose presence is more necessary to achieving peace in the region?
Abbas had already declared the deal dead on arrival which means that he was not a negotiating partner. With whom did Trump's moronic son-in-law reach consensus which was no consensus at all?
Our foreign policy towards Israel is shaped largely by Christian Zionists. They cannot tolerate any divison of Israel because of the supposedly adverse effect that would have on prophesies. As NBC News explained:
I firmly believe in Israel's right to exist. It is the only true democracy in the region and the only country in which I would be safe as a gay man. Nevertheless, the Palestinians have some legitimate grievances. The only way to address those might be a two-state solution in which they also commit to Israel's right to exist and to respect Israel's sovereignty.
Until such an agreement is worked out there will be a perpetual state of war. Trump is only capable of satisfying his own interests. The only person who matters to Trump is Trump.
Hagee, one of the most influential and controversial evangelical Christian leaders in the United States and the head of Christians United for Israel, said in February that Israel was just days or weeks away from major armed conflict with its Muslim neighbors and that it would win the first in "a series of wars that end in the coming of Messiah."Washington Post (emphasis added):
Many of the evangelical Christians whose votes Trump courts believe in the notion that God promised the land to Jews and that the return of Jewish rule in the Holy Land will bring about the Rapture and Second Coming, after which Jesus will restore a divine kingdom in which all Jews either become Christians or perish.Netanyahu requires the support of the Orthodox Jewish community in Israel. Without that support he cannot survive politically. They are opposed to any division of Israel.
