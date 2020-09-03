Kanye West: Planned Parenthood guilty of ‘black genocide’ by abortion

The underlying assumption is that Black women lack the critical thinking skills required to preclude them from “murdering their babies.”
According to the story at a religious outlet:
Rapper and declared presidential candidate Kanye West called out the racial ramifications of abortion yet again this week, accusing Planned Parenthood of perpetrating a “black genocide” in an interview with TV host Nick Cannon.“Yet again” as in many others make the same stupid claim or as in Kanye West has made the stupid claim before?
“Abortion is the number one killer of black lives in the United States,” West said. “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, abortion kills more black people than HIV, homicide, diabetes, accidents, cancer, and heart disease — watch this one — combined. Three thousand shootings in Chicago a year, 700 murders, you’ve got to put that with heart disease, you’ve got to put that with HIV, you’ve got to put that with diabetes, you’ve got to put that with just accidents, and put that with cancer, and it doesn’t add up to specifically abortions. If you think about that number, 1,000 black babies are aborted each day.”Cannon has a TV gig? Where? Or was this a YouTube video? In July Cannon was fired for anti-Semitic remarks claiming that Jews had stolen the identity of black people as the “true Hebrews” and then quoting some nonsense from Louis Farrakhan.
At the same time Cannon called white people “savages” who were “closer to animals” and that the “only way that they can act is evil.” It took him two days to apologize. If he was remorseful it was likely over the loss of income.
Which begs the question: What was Kanye West thinking in the first place?
More importantly, this is a myth. The underlying assumption is that Black women lack the critical thinking skills required to preclude them from “murdering their babies.” In other words, the argument is racist rather than what they are arguing against (abortion).
