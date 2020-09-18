L. Brent Bozell III Now Fighting Nonexistent Censorship

Another reason to #DumpTrump
Media Research Center, a nonprofit led by L. Brent Bozell III has made an announcement:
Social media giants like Facebook, Twitter, and Google may deny it, but it’s becoming obvious to many that conservatives are facing censorship. Now, though, the conservative Media Research Center (MRC) has announced a new alliance that’s going to fight the Big Tech companies over this censoring of conservative speech, websites and people, all the way up to the president, who recently saw even his input knocked off the web.Poor Brent. Social media have a responsibility to contain the circulation of misleading or false information. Mr. Trump is a pathological liar which is why Twitter added a label to some tweets. Frankly, they have not done so sufficiently.
“If they can do it to the president of the United States, they can do it to anyone. And in fact, that’s exactly what’s happening,” said MRC’s Brent Bozell.
Moreover, outlets like Twitter will try not to inadvertently sponsor hate. Misgendering or dead-naming transgender people, for example, are expressions of hate and bias. That is true regardless of anyone's religious beliefs.
Pity the poor putzes:
As for Bozell, he is saying that safety on the Internet is dependent upon being able to spout anything one chooses, no matter how stupid, insensitive, false or misleading it might be. Furthermore, Trump has not been “targeted.” Trump creates negative attention because he is incapable of telling the truth.
Media bias? MRC had no problem promoting President Trump Refutes CDC Director's Vaccine Warnings and Timeline. It uncritically repeats Trump's obvious falsehoods.
Both Donald & Donald Jr. have been TargetedI concede that I am not fluent in Moronica. If people choose not to listen to Trump's idiot son that is not censorship. It is not the result of a social media outlet's intervention. The idea that Google makes sites harder to find is urban legend lacking evidence.
“If you’re religious, if you’re pro-life, if you’re pro-Second Amendment, you watch your metrics and you watch them get destroyed,” says Donald Trump Jr. in the same video, speaking of how the tech giants will strip conservatives’ viewership and make their sites harder to find.
“Even the president of the United States has been targeted,” Bozell says …. “And if he isn’t safe online, how can you be?”
Bozell is a racist and a rabid anti-LGBTQ actor. Bozell will say just about anything if it is in service to L. Brent Bozell III. In 2016 he described Donald Trump “the greatest charlatan of them all, a huckster and a shameless self-promoter.” Once Trump secured the nomination Bozell then attacked the media for their “hatred of Trump.”
In 2019, Bozell (or his ghostwriter, Tim Graham, wrote a book titled: Unmasked: Big Media's War on Trump. I am certain that it is a thrilling saga.
In 2018 Bozell paid himself nearly $500 thousand. (I have not reviewed the tax returns of other nonprofit organizations that Bozell controls.) Ironically Media Research Center paid Facebook close to $300 thousand for advertising.
