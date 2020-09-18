Misleading Hate Group + Gary Bauer Shill for Donald Trump

Nothing says “stupid” like intentionally misquoting someone.
AFA has titled the piece: Biden accused of 'insane' view of wannabe superpower. That wannabe superpower is the People's Republic of China. Bauer claims that China wants Biden to win. Apparently, if true, that is a reason to vote for Trump. Gary Bauer never has made much sense.
Bauer says, Biden has been a vocal “cheerleader” of the ruthless Communist-run country as a U.S. senator and vice president, and he remains so today.Here is Biden's view in context (emphasis added):
As the first-term Vice President, Biden famously wrote a New York Times op-ed in 2011 that stated he “rejected” the view that China is a growing threat to the United States, and he went on to describe a good relationship with China after spending hours talking with its president, Xi Jinping.
…Some here and in the region see China’s growth as a threat, entertaining visions of a cold-war-style rivalry or great-power confrontation. Some Chinese worry that our aim in the Asia-Pacific is to contain China’s rise.Keep the above in mind as you read more of Bauer's nonsense:
I reject these views. We are clear-eyed about concerns like China’s growing military abilities and intentions; that is why we are engaging with the Chinese military to understand and shape their thinking. It is why the president has directed the United States, with our allies, to keep a strong presence in the region. As I told China’s leaders and people, America is a Pacific power and will remain one.
Biden's 'insane' viewsThat is not at all what Biden said. Biden claimed that we are “engaging” with the Chinese military to “understand and shape their thinking.”
Citing The New York Times op-ed, Bauer says Biden happily invited the Chinese to cooperate with U.S. universities and even invited their U.S-hating military to work with the U.S. armed forces.
“And on that same trip to China,” Bauer adds, “[Biden] said how proud he was, how happy he was, that China was becoming stronger because he thought that would be good for the world. This is insane."Bauer doesn't provide any evidence to support that claim. Nor can I find any. Based on Bauer's selective recitations I firmly doubt that Biden said anything even close.
Bottom line: Gary Bauer is full of crap.
