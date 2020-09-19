Now We Know a Bit More About Abigail Shrier

Whether Shrier is motivated by money, religion or both is irrelevant. Shrier is now actively enabling people who claim that gender identity is a choice.
Abigail Shrier is the author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters. Shrier makes the case that young females can be influenced to become transgender. Shrier came to that conclusion due to research by Lisa Littman.
Ms. Shrier did not care that the publisher of that research issued a correction, an apology and a formal comment. Shrier did not care that Littman never spoke with any transgender people. Shrier did not care that most of the mothers Littman spoke with were culled from anonymous transgender-denial websites.
One could possibly argue that the assertion that young women can be influenced to become transgender is not a bigoted point of view or that it does not make a statement about all transgender people.
That possibility has just vanished. Shrier is no longer entitled to the benefit of the doubt.
Abigail Shrier is now a confirmed speaker at the 2020 Values Voter Summit.The Values Voter Summit is choreographed by Family Research Council and its political arm, FRC Action. Family Research Council is a rabid anti-LGBTQ hate group.
The hate group's leader, Tony Perkins has direct ties to the Ku Klux Klan. Other hate groups involved in the Values Voter Summit include American Family Association, Alliance Defending Freedom, Liberty Counsel and Coral Ridge Ministries (D. James Kennedy Center).
I am already nauseated by the participation of Trump and Trump apparatchiks.
I was particularly disappointed that John Barsa, acting director of USAID, is to be a speaker. Barsa is a Cuban-American. That community has been especially supportive of LGBTQ equality. On the other hand, Barsa is known for his strident Islamophobia. But I digress.
Abigail Shrier's motives no longer matter. Whether it is money, religion or both is irrelevant. Shrier is actively enabling people who claim that gender identity is a choice. They do so in an attempt to conform their world to scripture and that is just plain stupid, not to mention anti-science.
