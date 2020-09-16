Precisely WHO Made Marriage Political?

Brian S. Brown was all for marriage politics when he thought that it was beneficial to the Church. Now he is accusing us of doing what he did, complaining that marriage should not be politicized.
On behalf of National Organization for Marriage, Brian S. Brown has sent out a “gimme” email titled: why they attack marriage. Oh, do tell.
One of the things that has occurred over the past several years is an effort by the left to turn virtually every subject into a political matter. This trend has been building for a while, and to a significant extent can be traced back to the effort by radicals to redefine marriage. You see, once marriage is seen as a political institution as opposed to a universal or spiritual institution, then secular rules can be applied and the institution changed. That is exactly what LGBT radicals did.Mr. Brown has a short — or corrupted — memory. The politics started with California Proposition 8. The Catholic Church along with the Mormon Church funded NOM to change California's constitution because they could not accept a California court decision legalizing marriage equality.
From that point on, Brian S. Brown was wed to the notion that, if they could get marriage before the voters, they would overwhelmingly man same-sex marriage. In Maine, for example, legislation passed to recognize same-sex marriage. The Catholic Archdiocese of Portland and NOM immediately organized a “People's Veto” which was on the 2009 ballot. Marriage discrimination prevailed until 2012 when voters overturned the veto.
Numerous measures that would define marriage as one-man-and-one-woman© were on the ballot in a number of states. Supporters of marriage equality were not responsible for putting any of those measures before voters.
Getting back to Brown's text, marriage equality was never a “radical” endeavor. Those who were initially most interested in the right to marry were couples in long relationships and gay couples raising children. Why is Brown repeating the losing argument about (“redefin[ing] marriage”)?
By 2012 that argument ceased to work and marriage equality prevailed at the polls in four contests; Minnesota, Maine, Maryland and Washington. Up until that time, opponents of equality had won 32 straight but the handwriting was on the wall. Marriage equality became inevitable.
A few months prior to the election, Brian S. Brown predicted that he would win all four measures. That brings me back to exactly who policized marriage?
One more paragraph from the verbose email:
[May 8, 2012] "We are at the beginning of a national campaign in support of defining marriage as the union of one man and one woman," said Brown. "Marriage will be a major issue in swing states across the country, and will be directly on the ballot in four more states this fall. The victory in North Carolina is a wonderful beginning to what we believe will be a clean sweep of states this year. We look forward to this national campaign to send an unmistakable message that the American people believe in preserving our historic understanding of marriage."
In other words, Brian S. Brown was all for marriage politics when he thought that it was beneficial. Now he is accusing us of doing what he did, complaining that marriage should not be politicized.In January, 2012, Brown posted: Washington Survey Shows Strong Opposition to Same Sex Marriage; Voters Want the Right to Decide Marriage Issue. For the record, a week or so later I posted: NOM's Brian Brown is a Desperate Little Bigot predicting that marriage equality was a foregone conclusion. It seemed obvious, at least to me, that the environment had changed.
Twitter user Noah Benjamin recently posted these two maps of the country showing how married voters and unmarried voters vote.Later in the same theme:
This data provides insight into “why breaking down marriage and family is a top priority for leftists,” as Benjamin posted on Twitter. It also shows why it is imperative that NOM continue to fight for marriage. Even though it is a tough battle to restore marriage in the law, if we do not wage this battle the breakdown of marriage will continue and the country will move ever further to the left, to the detriment of the nation, our families and our children and grandchildren.The marriage gap does exist. However, it is based upon The National Annenberg Election Survey which sampled data from presidential elections in 2000, 2004 and 2008. The most recent data is 12 years old. Furthermore, Benjamin's graphics are incorrect. While it is true that unmarried people tend to vote Democratic, married people are evenly split. Mr. Brown and Mr. Benjamin might know that if they employed some intellectual curiosity
One more paragraph from the verbose email:
This is all so thoroughly futile:
- Marriage equality has overwhelming and broad public support.
- Marriage equality is the law of the land and unlikely to change.
- Throughout more than 12 years, opponents have never been able to articulate any consequences of same-sex marriage.
- National Organization for Marriage is in no position to change public policy.
- NOM has a dismal track record.
