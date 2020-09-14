That Great Friend of LGBTQ People Has Done it Again

There was nothing in Joshua's contract that prohibited him from marrying. The school did not want to terminate Joshua. They did so at the insistence of Archbishop Charles C. Thompson who threatened to revoke the school's Catholic charter if they did not comply by firing Joshua. Joshua's job performance was never in question.
Particularly infuriating is that three of the attorneys on the brief (Thomas E. Chandler, Eric W. Treene and Christopher C. Wang) are with the Civil Rights Division of DOJ.
One of the government's arguments is that the ministerial exception to local nondiscrimination laws should apply. Joshua Payne-Elliott was a world language and social studies teacher. That doesn't sound like a minister to me.
Absent Trump and Barr (an Opus Dei supernumerary) they would not be doing this. It's up to people like us to put a stop to this bullshit in November. The Log Cabin Republicans should be ashamed of themselves for endorsing Trump.
