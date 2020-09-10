Were Linda Harvey Sane She Would Make Less Mischief

|via YouTube
Hate Group Leader Linda Harvey (Mission America) is wed to the absurd notion that LGBTQ people pose a peril to society. The current occupant of the Oval Office is a sick narcissistic sociopath and pathological liar. Trump is a threat. LGBTQ people? Not so much.
Ms. Harvey's outlet of choice these days is LifeSiteNews. There she has license to spread bigotry and disinformation sprinkled with a dusting of crazy. The latest example is California leads nation in systemic sexualization of children.
Senate Bill 145 amends a bad law to make it worse.Harvey provides a link to California Senate Bill 145. Later on in the polemic there is evidence that she has actually read the bill. It does not do what Harvey seems to think it does. I will get back to that shortly.
Sure, let’s make it easier for adults to homosexually molest young teens. This makes lots of sense.
And ignores thousands of years in the track record of child corruption.
Why are we even talking about this? There are sound reasons why adults with have same-sex attractions have historically been barred from access to children, and we ignore the time-honored rationale at our peril.
More importantly notwithstanding any mythology that Linda Harvey has embraced, gay people are not child molesters. Research confirms that fact.
According to noted expert, Dr. Gregory Herek, professor of psychology at University of California, Davis:
Members of disliked minority groups are often stereotyped as representing a danger to the majority's most vulnerable members. For example, Jews in the Middle Ages were accused of murdering Christian babies in ritual sacrifices. Black men in the United States were often lynched after being falsely accused of raping White women.Herek makes the point that — according to the research — most child molesters have never formed an adult sexual orientation.
As an expert panel of researchers convened by the National Academy of Sciences noted in a 1993 report: "The distinction between homosexual and heterosexual child molesters relies on the premise that male molesters of male victims are homosexual in orientation. Most molesters of boys do not report sexual interest in adult men, however."Are there gay men who molest minors? Sure. Just as there are straight men who molest minors. However gay men are no more likely to do so than straight men. According to the cited study they are less likely to abuse children.
[ … ]
Dr. Carole Jenny and her colleagues reviewed 352 medical charts, representing all of the sexually abused children seen in the emergency room or child abuse clinic of a Denver children's hospital during a one-year period (from July 1, 1991 to June 30, 1992). The molester was a gay or lesbian adult in fewer than 1% of cases in which an adult molester could be identified – only 2 of the 269 cases (Jenny et al., 1994). [Note: The Jenny Study was peer reviewed and published]
[ … ]
This is settled science. It is not an open question.
Senate Bill 145According to Harvey SB145 “make[s] it easier for adults to homosexually molest young teens.”
Harvey describes what the bill does fairly accurately. In a nutshell, SB145 allows judges some discretion in requiring people to register as sex offenders providing that there is no more than a ten year gap in age between the adult and the minor and the defendant has no prior convictions for a sexual offense.
Furthermore, a person is required to register “if the court finds at the time of conviction or sentencing that the person committed the offense as a result of sexual compulsion or for purposes of sexual gratification.”
The analysis of the Senate reads (in part):
This bill exempts defendants convicted of specified, non-forcible sex offenses involving minors from mandatory registration as a sex offender.
This bill:The analysis goes on to explain that California law is irrational and can only be corrected by the legislature. Under existing law sexual intercourse is treated as a mitigating factor. Gay sex, for example, is treated far more harshly than dad having sexual intercourse with the 16-year-old babysitter.
1) Exempts a person convicted of non-forcible sodomy with a minor, oral copulation with a minor, or sexual penetration with a minor, as specified, from having to automatically register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registry Act if the person was not more than 10 years older than the minor at the time of the offense, and the conviction is the only one requiring the person to register.
2) Specifies that a person convicted of one of those specified offenses may still be ordered to register in the discretion of the court, if the court finds at the time of conviction or sentencing that the person committed the offense as a result of sexual compulsion or for purposes of sexual gratification
This legislation makes intercourse an aggravating factor. The state recognizes the risks of teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.
Getting back to Ms. Harvey, there is nothing in this bill that “make[s] it easier for adults to homosexually molest young teens.”
Furthermore, why is she emphasizing abuse by gay men in contrast to abuse of girls by straight men? If, in fact, this bill provided an easier path to statutory rape then it would apply to all adults regardless of their sexual orientation and the gender of the minor.
The reason is probably simple: Ms. Harvey is obsessed with LGBTQ people. She is a rabid bigot who runs a small hate group in Ohio. The website of Mission America is adorned with:
