ADF Needed Five Lawyers to Get Nothing

ADF expends a considerable sum to get nothing.
Ms. Stokes solemnizes weddings and writes wedding vows. Stokes did not want to do so for gay couples due to Sincerely Held Religious Beliefs™.
Alliance Defending Freedom, an anti-LGBTQ hate group, has made it widely known that they will file pre-enforcement suits to prevent states and municipalities from enforcing nondiscrimination laws protecting LGBTQ people. The result was Covenant Weddings LLC v. Cuyahoga County, Ohio filed in the Northern District of Ohio federal court.
ADF follows a predictable script. Upon, or shortly after, filing their complaint, the Christian legal group files a motion for a preliminary injunction to prevent (in this case) the county from enforcing the law. Both filings were on July 22, 2020.
Somehow, this process required four ADF lawyers and one outside lawyer: Jonathan A. Scruggs, David A. Cortman, Katherine L. Anderson, Johannes S. Widmalm-Delphonse plus Matthew J. Burkhart of Gallagher Kavinsky & Burkhart.
On September 3, the county responded:
- Under applicable law, Covenant Weddings is not a public accommodation and;
- even if it were a public accommodation the ordinance is not applicable to a religious rite.
Finally, nearly two months after the county's motion, the case was settled. Guess what the terms were?
According to ADF: Facing lawsuit, Ohio county agrees not to force minister to officiate, write for same-sex weddings.
- Neither Kristi Stokes nor Covenant Weddings LLC currently qualify as a “place of public accommodation,” as defined by Cuyahoga County Code § 1501.01(W), because they do not have a physical storefront from which they provide goods or services in Cuyahoga County, Ohio.
- Even if Plaintiffs’ services could be considered a place of public accommodation, the Accommodations Clause does not mandate or force Kristi Stokes, or any other minister, to officiate or solemnize weddings against their sincerely held religious beliefs.
- […]
- Each party shall bear their own costs, including their attorneys’ fees.
