AFA is Peddling and Promoting an Anti-Gay Book

DeYoung is a North Carolina pastor. According to the description:
After examining key biblical passages in both the Old and New Testaments and the Bible’s overarching teaching regarding sexuality, DeYoung responds to popular objections raised by Christians and non-Christians alike, making this an indispensable resource for thinking through one of the most pressing issues of our day.The Old Testament says nothing about homosexuality. That passage in Leviticus prohibits pederasty and the sexual abuse of slaves. In biblical times homosexuality was unknown. Same-sex relationships were kept well hidden. If two Roman soldiers were caught having sex, both would be crucified.
What was known to exist in the ancient world was sex between patrician males and underage slave boys. It was perfectly acceptable as long as the aristocrat was the “top.” I suspect, but am not as certain, that New Testament proscriptions are similarly based.
Furthermore, the relationships of gay people are not “one of the most pressing issues of our day.” It is an issue for AFA because they are intent on fostering discrimination throughout our society
