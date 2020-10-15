Apparently Those Oreo Cookies Put Society at Risk for Divine Judgment

“Celebrations of Pride are a reaction to bigotry. That bigotry emanates from self-righteous people who would suggest that a cookie offends their god.”
Mr. Denison goes on to note:
Oreo has released limited-edition rainbow cookies in support of the LGBTQ+ community. … ”A few years ago, Mr. Denison was in a frenzy over a Starbucks cup. Denison asserted that the cup featured a lesbian couple and that was an end-of-world event. Which outrage is more unhinged? Rainbow Oreos or Lesbian paper cups?
In other news, crowds in Los Angeles gathered in defiance of COVID-19 guidelines after the Lakers won the NBA title Sunday. … The police department arrested seventy-six people for “confrontational, violent, and destructive behavior.” …
Denison goes on at some length to document other things that allegedly piss off his god.
…Abortion is the leading cause of death in the US, surpassing heart disease and cancer. …
Sexual “liberation” moves us further each day from biblical sexual morality. The rising popularity of euthanasia further victimizes some of our most vulnerable people. The epidemic of secularism has led to the wholesale rejection of God’s word and threatens religious liberty in our nation.The bottom line is this:
In his permissive judgment, our Lord allows us to experience the consequences of our sinful choices. … it seems clear to me that we are at least experiencing God’s permissive judgment of our culture’s immorality.What form of retaliation?
However, if we do not repent, we experience God’s proactive judgment by which he acts directly to expose our sins and draw us to repentance. Hosea shows us some ways divine judgment escalates. …
God judges our economy. When we choose the idolatry of materialism, trusting the provision more than the Provider, God responds: “I will take back my grain in its time, and my wine in its season, and I will take away my wool and my flax”…Escalation?
His judgment escalates. God warns that if his people do not repent, “I will be like a lion to Ephraim, and like a young lion to the house of Judah. I, even I, will tear and go away; I will carry off, and no one shall rescue”…
In short, employing one of the most memorable phrases anywhere in Scripture, the Lord warns, “They sow the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind” (Hosea 8:7).
Now? Now he is aggrieved?The ethnic cleansing (genocide) of Native Americans, slavery and Jim Crow laws were all done in God's name. Nearly 600,000 people are homeless in America. 35 million people in the United States struggled with hunger in 2019. Yet Oreo cookies are worth mentioning, first, no less.
50 million people in the United States live in poverty with little hope of change. Meanwhile the GOP (“God's Own Party”) has obliterated the safety net. If Denison's god does control the economy then he is doing a piss-poor job of it. Rainbow Oreo cookies are seemingly more important.
I would wager that Jim Denison did not struggle with hunger in 2019. Too many people are willing to pay Denison too much money to say and write nonsensical dogmatic BS.
Denison's god created LGBTQ people (about 15 million of them in America). That god also created sanctimonious bigots who use a literal interpretation of scripture to oppress people they disapprove of. Much of that oppression — in God's name — is done for economic reasons.
The existence of evil gay people, supposedly out to convert the children of the faithful fills collection plates and the coffers of hate groups. Thus they continue to insist that LGBTQ people pose a peril to children. Ka-CHING!
As you sow, so shall you reap: Celebrations of Pride are a reaction to bigotry. That bigotry emanates from self-righteous people who would suggest that a cookie offends their god.
