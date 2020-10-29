Apparently Tony Perkins Expects Democrats To Take Control of the White House and Both Houses of Congress

- Convinced that Democrats will control both houses of Congress and that Biden will prevail or;
- he is trying to convince his supporters that Democrats will control both houses of Congress and that Biden will prevail.
The Equality Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, is only viable if Democrats control both houses of Congress and if Biden wins.
Common sense dictates that a GOP controlled Senate is never going to approve the Equality Act and Trump has already said that he would not sign it into law if, somehow, it passed in Congress.
The usual hate group blather
... a one-stop shop for the LGBTQ lobby's radical "wish list" that mandates an anti-life, anti-family, and anti-faith agenda on Americans.
The bill overhauls our federal civil rights framework to mandate special privileges for sexual orientation and gender identity...The only people seeking “special privileges” are fundamentalist Christians. According to the late Justice Scalia (Employment Division v. Smith) the First Amendment’s free exercise clause guarantees “the right to believe and profess whatever religious doctrine one desires.”
That is just not good enough for people like Mr. Perkins. They profess that all nondiscrimination laws protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination are essentially invalid.
Scalia went on to write: This right, however, does not “relieve an individual of the obligation to comply with a ‘valid and neutral law of general applicability on the ground that the law proscribes (or prescribes) conduct that his religion prescribes (or proscribes).’”
Perkins has said over and over again that Christians have the right, if not an obligation, to discriminate in spite of valid laws. Perkins goes on as expected:
… we MUST oppose this dangerous bill with all the prayer, financial resources, and united action we can muster.In other words, he is misleading potential donors into believing that the Equality Act is a threat to them. Aside from the fact that the Act currently has no chance of passage, nondiscrimination doesn't threaten anyone. No one has a religious duty to discriminate.
Please give your best gift of $25, $50, $100, $250, $500, or more now to help FRC Action as we work non-stop in the days ahead on Capitol Hill to stop this horrific bill!
Apparently there is a vast conspiracy of silence:
Chances are, like most Americans, you and your neighbors haven't heard of the Equality Act lately. That's by design. Knowing how horrified average Americans are when they learn what's in the bill, the national news media focuses instead on the pandemic or racial unrest...Given that more than two-thirds of Americans support marriage equality, average Americans are not going to be horrified at laws preventing discrimination. About 40% of Americans (or more) have a close family member who is LGBT.
About that “design” for secrecy, a search of FRC Action returns 1,120 results for the Equality Act.
Another 454 results are obtained from Family Research Council's website.
I suppose that we are not very good at keeping secrets.
The unfounded but required claim that trans females pose a threat to cisgender females:
The Equality Act is one of the most egregious attacks on religious liberty ever attempted by the Democratic Party, not to mention the threat that it will pose to the privacy and safety of women and children.The only existential threat is to bigots like Mr. Perkins.
