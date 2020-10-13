Dear Judge Barrett: What is Your "Sexual Preference?"

To avoid further confusion — and given the fact that Ms. Barrett is a heterosexual female (I think) — I will address heterosexual preferences which eliminates having to designate a passer and a receiver (while the goal line remains the same):
MissionaryPlain, vanilla, boring sex. Woman on her back. Male makes a frontal assault.
DoggyWoman kneels. Man enters from behind.
CowgirlMan lies on his back. Woman kneels on top, pushing off from the chest.
Reverse cowgirlSame as cowgirl except that the woman faces the man's toes and pushes off his thighs.
Face offMan sits in a chair or the edge of the bed. Woman faces man and creates a union by sitting on his lap.
…
There are, perhaps, 50 sexual positions and then variations of those. Those are sexual preferences. They are choices.
Sexual orientation, on the other hand, is not a choice. Sexual orientation is a continuum with heterosexual and homosexual at the extreme ends. Each ray of the spectrum represents a natural variation of human sexuality. In simpler terms, sexual orientation is one's attraction to men, women, both or neither.
Do you have any questions Ms. Barrett?
