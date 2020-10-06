Hate Group Claims That Wearing Masks CAUSES Covid-19

|RN Twila Brase has some "interesting" theories
Science means (at least to me) a systematic process of experimentation, observation of results and agnostic documentation of methodology, results and conclusions. We can best appreciate science through peer-reviewed articles published to reputable academic journals.
Consumers of science should make themselves aware of competing views.According to AFA:
Twila Brase, RN and president/co-founder of Citizens' Council for Health Freedom (CCHF), says it is important to understand that no matter who gets the coronavirus, "the mask is not what is preventing it." It could, however, be what causes some people to get sick "because of how much they're touching their faces," she adds.Ms. Brase — for some odd reason — is determined (according to her website) to nullify mask mask mandates. Apparently the 63-year-old Minnesotan has lost the ability to read because she cites research incorrectly.
Her statement (above) is idiotic. No one claims that a mask is 100% effective. However, common sense suggest that fewer particles become airborne and that the mask constricts the passage so that the particles are expelled over a shorter distance. Combined with social distancing, masks are a very effective means of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Then there is the presumption that wearing a mask causes people to touch their faces more often making them more vulnerable to the virus. If that is true then, instead of all the balther over mask wearing, the RN should divert that time and energy into encouraging people not to touch their faces with unwashed hands.
I can find no evidence that Nurse Brase has ever published research to an academic journal.
There's more (“…” per original):
"The reality is if we're going to go with the science, the mask does not work against ... all viruses, and COVID-19 is one of those viruses," Brase asserts.Brase's “knowledge” comes from a 2015 study of 14 secondary-level/tertiary-level hospitals in Hanoi, Vietnam. The purpose of the study was to compare the effectiveness of cloth masks vs. medical masks.
A June, 2020 article published to Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences concludes:
Our analysis reveals that the difference with and without mandated face covering represents the determinant in shaping the trends of the pandemic worldwide. We conclude that wearing of face masks in public corresponds to the most effective means to prevent interhuman transmission.Brase's “science” is based upon a journal commentary which the authors, themselves, subsequently corrected to say:
… wearing a cloth mask or face covering is better than doing nothing … there are now many modeling studies suggesting that cloth masks or face coverings could be effective at flattening the curve and preventing many cases of infection.
President Trump tested positive last week for COVID-19 -- something many of his critics claim happened because of his refusal to wear a mask.No. It happened because Trump had people around him who were not required to wear masks. In general masks prevent the wearer from infecting others.
After referencing the aforementioned study and commentary, the polemic concludes with:
CCHF launched "Face Freedom Friday" in late August and is still employing the campaign as a way to encourage people to move the country back to freedom.The freedom to make other people sick and possibly die. Very patriotic.
