Here's a Shocker: Franklin Graham is Angry

Franklin Graham is perpetually pissed.
|via Ethan Hyman, AP
Franklin Graham's ire is now directed at Pope Francis. In an October 22 Facebook post Graham wrote:
The news has reported that Pope Francis said in a new documentary that “homosexuals have a right to be part of the family” and is calling for civil union laws for same-sex couples. I find these comments from the Pope unthinkable in light of the Word of God.Later on we can sense the steam being discharged from Grahams ears:
For Pope Francis to attempt to normalize homosexuality is to say that Holy Scriptures are false, that our sins really don’t matter, and that we can continue living in them. If that were true, then Jesus Christ’s death, burial, and resurrection wouldn’t have been needed. The cross would have been for nothing. No one has the right or the authority to trivialize Christ’s sacrifice on our behalf.I have always been fond of such reserved understatement.
