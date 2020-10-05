I Wonder if I Could Encourage the Virus to Find a Home in Clarence Thomas

|via CNN
Clarence Thomas makes no sense at all. That is probably because he is defending Catholic dogma which, in his warped mind, is superior to pragmatic judicial judgment.
Today, the Supreme Court turned away a request from Kim Davis to disqualify a lawsuit against her. Davis claimed that she has qualified immunity. That gave Thomas a chance to make some inane comments about marriage equality. (via CBS News.)
… in a scathing statement joined by Justice Samuel Alito, he criticized the Supreme Court's 2015 decision and said it "bypassed the democratic process" and left people with religious objections to same-sex marriage "in the lurch."Nonsense! Believing that marriage should only be valid between one man and one woman is irrelevant. People are free to believe anything that they want. It gets worse:
"Davis may have been one of the first victims of this Court's cavalier treatment of religion in its Obergefell decision, but she will not be the last," Thomas wrote. "Due to Obergefell, those with sincerely held religious beliefs concerning marriage will find it increasingly difficult to participate in society without running afoul of Obergefell and its effect on other antidiscrimination laws."What an imbecile. The “victims” were the gay couples who were discriminated against. Furthermore this never had anything to do with anyone's sincerely held religious beliefs©. Davis could worship smelly sneakers for all I care. This was about conduct.
As an elected public official Davis had no right to overrule the Supreme Court. That principle should be more important to Thomas than religious doctrine.
Amy Coney Barrett would be yet another slave to the dogma. Surely we can do better. LGBTQ people deserve better!
