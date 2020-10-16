It Requires Hard Work to be This Stupid

Enter Peter LaBarbera (“Porno Pete”) and American Family Association's Charlie Butts.
|I often wonder how Peter LaBarbera explains his obsession to his children.
via VCY America
The head of a non-partisan educational group dedicated to exposing the homosexual-bisexual-transgender activist agendas is not surprised to see the Smithsonian is again going overboard to positively portray the left's agenda.That hate group leader is Peter LaBarbera of Americans for Truth About Homosexuality fame. AFTAH was so profoundly disorganized that it failed to file tax returns three years in a row. It lost tax-exempt status in May of 2015 which means that donations are not tax deductible.
The notion that this muddled mess is an “educational group” is preposterous. In Pete's world, science is a leftist agenda. When people accept settled science, LaBarbera's entire worldview falls apart. According to science, the entire spectra of sexual orientation and gender identity are natural variances of human sexuality.
And what is that AFA and Mr. LaBarbera find so unsettling?
The Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History has opened a new display called Girlhood (It's Complicated). One of the exhibit's features is Jazz Jennings, a young man who pretends to be a female.More accurately, Jazz Jennings is a woman with male chromosomes. When gender and natal sex compete, gender prevails. That is the very essence of gender dysphoria. The only intervention known to medical science to treat severe gender dysphoria is transitioning.
Peter LaBarbera of Americans for Truth About Homosexuality (AFTAH) tells OneNewsNow transgenderism is associated with a mental condition called gender dysphoria.
As one prominent scientist has put it: “I don’t know of anybody who’s discovered a way to actually talk a transgender person out of their gender dysphoria.”Mr. know-it-all continues:
"This is a gender-confused boy who thinks he's a girl," LaBarbera reiterates. "So now the whole world, apparently led by the Smithsonian museum, is going along with his delusion, and I think this is very dangerous."Mr. LaBarbera should never — never — accuse anyone else of being confused. Nor, for that matter, should he suggest that other people are delusional. Pete has convinced himself that ancient texts of dubious provenance are more credible than modern science.
LaBarbera should ponder the state of medical science in biblical times. The infant mortality rate was over 50%. People could expect to live to the ripe old age of 35 during Jesus' lifetime.
Peter LaBarbera and Charlie Butts suffer from religion dysphoria. It is the distress caused by the presence of rational people capable of appreciating the fact that modern, evidence-based science does not conform to ancient scripture. Why would it?
