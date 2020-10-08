Newt Gingrich Confirms My Theory That Crazy Is Contagious

Newt Gingrich, told Tucker Carlson last night that a Harris-Biden November election victory will likely result in the cancellation of Carlson's show. According to Newt, “These are people who love power…you won’t be on the air anymore, Fox will probably become the equivalent of PBS, and they simply won’t tolerate it.”
Who knew that the president and vice president had some control over Fox programming? How did that work out during the Obama administration?
Gingrich said that if Biden becomes the president then “he’d be sleeping half the day,” leaving Harris to do as she pleased. “She’d be working overtime putting her radical allies in charge of virtually everything.”
Gingrich added the whole littany of open borders, infanticide, locking up Trump supporters and so on. Poor Newt is despearately in need of a shrink.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.