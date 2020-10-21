No Jennifer Roback Morse - Abortion Does Not Induce Breast Cancer

The hate group leader identifies an anti-choice heroine and then gets her name wrong.
|Anti-choice warrior Angela Lanfranchi poses (through this photo) a real risk to women's health.
In an email today from Ruth Institute (an anti-LGBTQ hate group) we learn that Jennifer Roback Morse has interviewed “Dr. Angela LaFranchi,” (sic). The least she could do is to get the name of the crackpot correct. It is Angela Lanfranchi.
The title of the email is: Abortion Causes Breast Cancer. Here's Proof! It doesn't and the proof is nothing more than religious nonsense.
Morse points out that Lanfranchi is president of Breast Cancer Prevention Institute which is dedicated to “preventing” breast cancer by preventing abortions. The Whitehouse, NJ nonprofit had 2019 revenues of $41,315 so it's not doing a great deal of damage.
Dr. Lanfranchi is a board-certified surgeon. She is also an anti-choice activist who has spoken at World Congress of Families events. World Congress of Families is an anti-LGBTQ hate group headed by Brian S. Brown.
The hypothesis that abortion causes breast cancer is at odds with mainstream scientific opinion and is rejected by major medical professional organizations.
The scientific community has concluded that abortion does not cause breast cancer and that breast cancer should not be a concern for women who are having a miscarriage or considering having an abortion. (via Wikipedia.)
In fact, giving birth to a child is substantially more dangerous than having an abortion. Researchers found that women were about 14 times more likely to die during or after giving birth to a live baby than to die from complications of an abortion.As expected Dr. Lanfranchi doesn't approve of contraception either (presumably in accordance with Catholic dogma). According to her, women who take the pill choose partners who share a similar genetic profile causing them to lose interest in sex and become more likely to be the victim of violent assault and murder.
I am unable to determine which meme makes less sense. Abortion-to-cancer or the pill-kills.
