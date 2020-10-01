Thursday, October 1, 2020

NOM has a new video supporting Amy Coney Barrett which doesn't support Amy Coney Barrett

Apparently this masterpiece was produced by Frank Schubert. Aside from the misleading sequences, what do protests of police misconduct have to do with the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett?

On the whole the overwhelming majority of protests have been peaceful and law-abiding. Some property destruction did occur. Some of it was done by protesters. Some of it was done by counter-protesters who incited violence. Some of it was created by unnecessary police violence.

The cover frame with Ali Velshi might have been when he was shot with a rubber bullet by police. Velshi called out: “I am a journalist for MSNBC.” Police responded: “We don't care.” And you wonder why people are angry?

If confirmed, Barrett has no connection, either way, to protests of police misconduct.

