NOM has a new video supporting Amy Coney Barrett which doesn't support Amy Coney Barrett

On the whole the overwhelming majority of protests have been peaceful and law-abiding. Some property destruction did occur. Some of it was done by protesters. Some of it was done by counter-protesters who incited violence. Some of it was created by unnecessary police violence.
The cover frame with Ali Velshi might have been when he was shot with a rubber bullet by police. Velshi called out: “I am a journalist for MSNBC.” Police responded: “We don't care.” And you wonder why people are angry?
If confirmed, Barrett has no connection, either way, to protests of police misconduct.
