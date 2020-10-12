Speaking of Blatant and Illegal Election Activity ...

|via Catholic League
Under the Internal Revenue Code, all section 501(c)(3) organizations are absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office.According to Bloward Bill's post on Catholic League's blog titled Left Wing Religious Leaders Like Biden:
It is being reported that the Biden campaign is bragging about the support the Democratic presidential candidate is getting from 1,600 faith leaders. They shouldn’t. Vote Common Good is a motley crew of left-wing activists who are more a liability than an asset to the Biden campaign.I skipped the part about the evil Jew, George Soros:
[…]
Biden is in deep trouble with the faithful and this gambit doesn’t help. He would have been better advised not to seek the endorsement of any religious leaders if this is the best he could do. Meanwhile, most people of faith voted for Trump last time, and they are likely to do so again. Joe will have to depend on mobilizing the atheists.
If this isn’t enough to discredit Vote Common Good, learning who funds it finishes the job. Yup, they get their underwriting from George Soros, the self-hating Jewish billionaire who funds anti-Catholic organizations. And yes, Soros also greases Sojourners.Aside from feeling compelled to identify Soros' religion which is irrelevant to the story, I have reviewed both the Foundation to Promote Open Society (the larger of the two) and Open Society Institute. There are no transactions with Vote Common Good.
Blowhard Bill Donohue decided not to file the required 2018 tax return. Apparently he has special privileges. And, by the way, the aggressive Defender of the Faith is a divorced man.
