Thousands of Witches Plot 'Binding Spell' Tonight Against Trump

As if battling House Democrats' impeachment inquiry against him weren't enough, President Donald Trump will next have to face a "binding spell" cast by "thousands" of witches late Friday night.
Friday. CBN News/Steve Warren explain how it all works:
Scheduled for Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m., these self-proclaimed "witches" are planning to conduct a ritual which is meant to "bind," but not harm the president unlike a "curse" or a "hex." These witches believe they are doing something positive for the entire country by not allowing President Trump to cause harm to the U.S. by his actions.
As CBN News has reported, witches have been increasing their political involvement since Trump was elected, casting spells to "Bind Trump." Last year, the 13,000-member Facebook group was casting regular spells on Donald Trump.
