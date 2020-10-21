Trump Deputy Comms Director Has Ties to White Supremacy

|via The Intercept circa 2017
President Trump’s Deputy Communications Director Julia Hahn had connections to the white nationalist movement around the time she joined the White House as an aide, based upon hundreds of private correspondences that were leaked to Hatewatch by a former colleague and friend.You can read the entire report here.
In 2017, an article in The Intercept by Peter Maas described Julia Hahn as:
…a Bannon protégé who followed him into the White House as a special assistant to President Trump. Bannon and other alt-right figures in the West Wing, including Sebastian Gorka, have received enormous amounts of criticism for espousing ideas that are seen as racist or ridiculous. Gorka is reported to be leaving the White House, and there have been reports that Bannon might be edged out, too. But Hahn has gotten almost no notice for writing what appears to be the longest and most laudatory article about “The Camp of the Saints” that has appeared in the American media in recent years.Prior to joining the Trump administration, Hahn was a reporter for Breitbart.
I have to hand it to Trump. Only he could find and employ two Jews (Stephen Miller and Julia Hahn) who have connections to anti-Semitic white supremacists.
