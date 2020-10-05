Uh Oh: "Amazon Unveils New Hand Scanner, Already Compared to Mark of the Beast"

According to CBN:
Amazon has created a new way for customers to make purchases with just their palm.Yeah, okay, so what't the problem?
The new hand recognition technology called "Amazon One" is currently available in two of its Amazon Go stores located in Seattle, Washington.
By holding their palm above the device, patrons can enter secure areas and pay for items without cash or credit card.
This is certainly compelling:
If you do not like it, do not use it. Problem solved. Here is the genius who compared this to the Mark of the Beast (oh my!).
amazon one - a way for people to give away their entire palm print to be stored in a "secure" server where nobody can/ will access that data.— Rajesh Balachandran (@rajballer) September 29, 2020
what happened to contactless debit/ credit cards?
what am I missing? why do I feel this is unnecessary?#amazonone
I confess. I have no clue what Michelle is trying to say. Nor do I have any idea how 666 is related to one's palm print. To understand this I suppose that you have to be … oh, nevermind.
I’m so NOT a conspiracy theorist & I left my fire-&-brimstone childhood behind a long time ago, but Amazon One, where you hold your palm over a scanner to pay, is straight-up 666, y’all. The Bible Belt pulpits are gonna eat this up. #AmazonOne— Michelle Richmond (@michellerichmon) September 30, 2020
CBN attempts to explain:
Some Christians say body scanning like this is another step toward the fulfillment of the End Times "Mark of the Beast" prophesied 2,000 years ago in the biblical book of Revelation.Some Jews are into chicken twirling. I have never tried out of fear of injuring someone with a twirl-gone-loose.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.