Uh Oh: "Amazon Unveils New Hand Scanner, Already Compared to Mark of the Beast"

Sometimes I just want to shout: “Give me a fucking break!”

According to CBN:
Amazon has created a new way for customers to make purchases with just their palm.

The new hand recognition technology called "Amazon One" is currently available in two of its Amazon Go stores located in Seattle, Washington.

By holding their palm above the device, patrons can enter secure areas and pay for items without cash or credit card.
Yeah, okay, so what't the problem?

This is certainly compelling:
If you do not like it, do not use it. Problem solved. Here is the genius who compared this to the Mark of the Beast (oh my!).
I confess. I have no clue what Michelle is trying to say. Nor do I have any idea how 666 is related to one's palm print. To understand this I suppose that you have to be … oh, nevermind.

CBN attempts to explain:
Some Christians say body scanning like this is another step toward the fulfillment of the End Times "Mark of the Beast" prophesied 2,000 years ago in the biblical book of Revelation.
Some Jews are into chicken twirling. I have never tried out of fear of injuring someone with a twirl-gone-loose.
Others worry about the harmful impact these technological advancements can have on the way we discern good from evil or how to follow our moral compass.

