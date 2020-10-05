Were the Hate Group Leader Literate He Would Not Look Like a Moron

Coral Ridge Ministries Media dba D. James Kennedy Ministries is an ant-LGBTQ hate group. Leader Frank W. Wright, for example, was in a frenzy last April because some (actually most) Christians are not as bigoted towards LGBTQ people as he is.
Frank W. Wright does not like George Soros. The Anti-Defamation League believes that many of the attacks on Soros are inherently anti-Semitic.
According to Mr. Wright:
George Soros's lavish funding for Left-wing causes is an almost verboten topic in mainstream news, but it's ludicrous to choke off critical coverage of a hyper-liberal ideologue like Soros who gives away some $1 billion annually to thousands of granteesOn the Coral Ridge website they claim that substantial sums go to the ACLU, Southern Poverty Law Center and Planned Parenthood. Really?
[…]
That windfall is not spent on museums and parks, but to undermine and destroy America. Soros is spending millions to elect soft-on-crime prosecutors, as well as to promote abortion, LGBT activism, open borders, euthanasia, legalization of prostitution and drugs, rewrite the Constitution, gun control, defunding police, climate alarmism, erosion of U.S. support for Israel, and more.
George Soros funds three primary entities:
1. Foundation to Promote Open Society
In 2018 the foundation disbursed 575 grants totaling $498 million. Most of that went to organizations overseas to fight hunger and poverty; to improve healthcare and to improve education. $45 million went to Hungary; $31 million to Africa; $41 million to the UK; $10 million to Human Rights Watch; $6 million to Haiti and so on. Even most of the domestic grants are for overseas causes. For example, Harvard University received $4 million for its Center for International Development. $1 million of that went to Albania.
- ACLU — $75,000
- SPLC — $0
- Planned Parenthood — $320,000
2. Open Society Institute
Total disbursements in 2018 added up to $20 million. A great deal of that money represents grants to individuals to pursue graduate degrees.3. Democracy PAC
- ACLU — $4,500
- SPLC — $0
- Planned Parenthood — $22,000
Through the first two quarters of 2020, the PAC has disbursed $45 million. Planned Parenthood Action received $1.8 million. The ACLU and SPLC; zip. Most of the disbursement are to other PACs. No donations were provided to individual candidates. Presumably some of that money makes its way to local candidates.
Nearly half of the total went to WIN Justice to fight voter disenfranchisement. I have neither to desire nor eyesight (reviewing nearly 700 grants) to review the individual PAC donations. If the recipient PACs donate to the campaigns of more enlightened DAs those are not decisions made directly by George Soros.
The notion that Soros seeks to “undermine and destroy America” is an expression of utter lunacy. The fact that Soros is an atheist is no more relevant than the fact that Mr. Wright is Christian. In fact, Wright fails to cite specific donations to support his parade of horribles.
Nor does Wright seem to realize that grants included a number of churches and Christian organizations. I doubt that Mr. Wright gives a legitimate crap about Israel. Usually fundamentalist Christians are betting on the Second Coming and Israel's importance in the prophesy. Jews who do not convert, die.
George Soros does believe that LGBTQ people in this country deserve equal protection and due process. Mr. Wright sees LGBTQ people as evil perverts seeking “special rights™”
Indeed Coral Ridge has promoted the idea that gay men are determined to have sex with children. They also claim that same-sex marriage “entices children to experiment with homosexuality.” Uh, no it does not.
George Soros gave away $560 million of his own money (about $440 million short of Wright's billion dollar figure). Most of that went to causes that most Christians would — or should — support.
Mr. Wright had a very bad year. For the year ended June 30, 2019 Coral Ridge Ministries took in $4.3 million, a million dollars less than the prior year. With increased expenses it recorded a loss of $1.2 million for the year.
Perhaps Mr. Wright should pay more attention to running his organization and less to how George Soros spends his money. The conventional wisdom holds that when revenues decrease then so should expenses.
In fiscal year 2019, Coral Ridge Ministries donated all of $44 thousand. $15 thousand of that did go to a reputable charity, Convoy of Hope.
Frank W. Wright is the genius who decided to sue the SPLC over their hate group designation. As I have said before that is like a deadbeat suing TransUnion over a poor credit score.
In an appeal for donations, Coral Ridge Ministries offers:
HELP STOP THE LIES!Even a dunce like Wright knows that the hate group designation has nothing to do with marriage equality. Refresh my memory regarding bearing false witness.
The infamous SPLC has recklessly classified disciples of the Gospel as purveyors of hate. They denounce pro-family groups that stand for traditional marriage—God’s rules for marriage—as “haters.” Join D. James Kennedy Ministries as we fight for religious freedom, stamp out discrimination against Christians and conservatives, and continue our bold defense of the Truth!
